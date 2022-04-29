Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ag Industry Group Monitoring The Climate

Friday, 29 April 2022, 4:50 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

A Waikato and South Auckland agricultural industry group has urged forward planning by farmers as the long dry summer continues into autumn.

While it has poured a couple of times, and flooded Waitomo, in general rainfall has been low, and fallen a lot less regularly than normal, says Ohinewai farmer and group chair, Neil Bateup.

“We have been monitoring the climatic situation closely and meeting regularly as we do every summer. The La Niña setup contributed to a few ex-tropical cyclones passing near New Zealand, but most have not provided any relief to Waikato and South Auckland,” he says.

NIWA Meteorologist Ben Noll says, “there is potential for rain in the second week of May, but the overarching theme is to expect longer periods of dryness than is typical for the time of year.”

With this in mind, Mr Bateup urges farmers to maintain feed budgets, plan for disruptions, and communicate regularly with stock agents and other rural professions.

Thoughts need to turn to de-risking and building resilience, such as carrying lower stocking rates over winter, and regularly forward planning feed supplies.

Farm owners and sharemilkers need to discuss their circumstances, be flexible in their farm systems, and make early decisions to avoid long term consequences.

Food deliveries to isolated rural families

“Rural communities also need to remain vigilant with COVID-19 still spreading across our communities, further bumps and arrivals of new strains, and winter flus all possible over the next six months.

“So far, most farming families and their businesses have managed to cope with self-isolation with the Omicron spread across our communities,” says Mr Bateup, who’s also chair of the Rural Support Trust. “It remains important to think of and talk to your family and neighbours about what you would do to continue your operations should you, a team member or a family member contract COVID-19 and are one of the few unable to cope.”

The Rural Support Trust has been working with district health boards, Ministry of Social Development, and the Ministry for Primary Industries, with input from various agricultural industries, Waikato Civil Defence Group and Auckland Emergency Management as part of the Waikato Primary Industries Adverse Event Cluster.

“We have been able to support the delivery of food to over 50 isolated rural families keeping the rest of us safe by staying home,” says Mr Bateup.

“Don’t hesitate to make contact if there is a need. We can tailor support to suit your needs and listen to any concerns you may have. We can also help navigate challenges and utilise the network across agencies where needed.

"Our rural communities will need to continue come together and support each other.”

The Waikato Rural Support Trust has facilitators who are rural people and work with industry bodies and partners to navigate, support and help access relevant,practical information, advice and support to the rural community. Its services are confidential.

The Waikato Primary Industries Adverse Event Cluster covers the South Auckland and Waikato regions and was set up in 2016 to bring together agencies from the primary industries, central and local government to prepare for and coordinate responses to adverse events.

The group will continue to meet as needed in response to COVID-19 and the climatic conditions.

Contact numbers and resources for farmers:

www.rural-support.org.nz or 0800 787 254

www.dairynz.co.nz/feed/seasonal-management/summer-management

www.beeflambnz.com

www.mpi.govt.nz

National Feed Coordination Service

The National Feed Coordination Service has been reactivated by the Ministry for Primary Industries to support farmers to source feed, such as hay, silage, or grazing. Federated Farmers is contracted to deliver the service. Registering is simple, click the relevant link below:

I need feed

I have feed for sale

I need grazing

I have grazing available

Or you can freephone 0800 Farming (0800 32 76 46), select option 2, and request a call back.

