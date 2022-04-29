Serious crash, SH1 Foxton - Central

State Highway 1 is closed just north of Foxton following a serious crash.

Emergency services were called to a crash involving two vehicles at the

intersection of State Highway 1 and Motuiti Road shortly before 5pm.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and the road will be closed for some

time.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area and

expect delays.

