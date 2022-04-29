Serious crash, SH1 Foxton - Central
Friday, 29 April 2022, 6:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 1 is closed just north of Foxton following a
serious crash.
Emergency services were called to a crash
involving two vehicles at the
intersection of State
Highway 1 and Motuiti Road shortly before 5pm.
The Serious
Crash Unit has been advised and the road will be closed for
some
time.
Diversions are in place and motorists are
advised to avoid the area and
expect
delays.
