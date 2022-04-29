Road blocked – SH14, Tangiteroria - Northland

Police are advising motorists in the Tangiteroria area to expect significant

delays, following an earlier crash, where a logging truck has rolled.

The eastbound lane on State Highway 14 is currently blocked.

The scene is in the process of being cleared and this could take some time.

The crash was reported to Police at about 3.45pm.

One person is being treated for moderate injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

