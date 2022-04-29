Road blocked – SH14, Tangiteroria - Northland
Friday, 29 April 2022, 6:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are advising motorists in the Tangiteroria area to
expect significant
delays, following an earlier crash,
where a logging truck has rolled.
The eastbound lane on
State Highway 14 is currently blocked.
The scene is in the
process of being cleared and this could take some
time.
The crash was reported to Police at about
3.45pm.
One person is being treated for moderate
injuries.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if
possible.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Such is our devotion to the ordinary Kiwi battler, we ruthlessly tax the wages they earn and the stuff they buy, while letting people who amass wealth from speculative investment (and stash it in trusts) to go on their merry way, largely untroubled by the tax department. In the latest round of this dance of injustice, Inland Revenue has been told by its Minister to go forth and gather more robust data on the sources, extent, and locations of personal wealth in this country. In oh… Maybe five years or so, a Tax Principles Tax will have enshrined the findings... More>>