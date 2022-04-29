Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Life Poured Into Teapot Valley Restoration Project

Friday, 29 April 2022, 6:53 pm
Press Release: Tasman District Council

28 April, 2022

Three years after the fire that devastated Teapot Valley’s indigenous forest area on land owned by Tasman Pine Forests, restoration is well underway.

Funded by MPI’s Billion Trees programme, a four-year Jobs for Nature project in the Tasman district aims to restore fire-affected hillslopes that were burnt in the 2019 Pigeon Valley fire, as well as re-connecting remnants of alluvial forest along Teapot Valley Stream.

Tasman District Council received just under $1 million from Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service for its Teapot Valley/Pigeon Valley fire restoration project, with landowners Tasman Pine Forests Ltd (TPFL) contributing another $70,000 in cash and resources to the project.

Ten full-time equivalent jobs are being targeted for creation over the duration of the project.

This project will run over a four-year period as part of Government stimulus funding through the One Billion Trees and Jobs for Nature programmes.

The Pigeon Valley fire started on 5 February 2019 and burnt through an area of approximately 2,400 hectares (ha), including 1400 ha of plantation pine forest managed by TPFL.

The restoration site covers around 60 ha of native forest, including several remnants of intact forest in good condition, hosting a diversity of plant and bird species.

Other areas of the site have more limited native vegetation, but some natural regeneration is occurring which will be supplemented with in-fill planting to increase plant diversity and abundance.

In areas most impacted by the fire, full revegetation is required, with 16,000 native plants on order for planting this winter and another 17,000 plants to be planted in winter 2023.

As well, some experimental direct seeding will be carried out, with native seed introduced to areas cleared of weeds.

If successful, direct seeding provides a cost-effective complement to planting, particularly over large areas.

Ecological restoration and biosecurity company Kaitiaki o Ngahere Limited is also involved with the project as the supplier of weed control and revegetation operations.

Weed control in the site started in mid-2021 and will continue throughout the project, particularly targeting old man’s beard, Himalayan honeysuckle, pampas grass and willows.

Two small wetlands in the restoration site are also being restored through weed control and re-planting, to improve their ecological health.

Project manager Fiona Ede says that the ongoing support of TPFL has been instrumental in getting the project underway, and she is excited about what the project will achieve.

“This is a great opportunity to learn how fire-affected indigenous vegetation communities recover and how we can accelerate their recovery through planting, direct seeding and effective weed control promoting natural regeneration.”

Fiona and her team have also been busy monitoring the existing vegetation, with monitoring to be undertaken again at the end of the project.

Fiona says comparing before and after data will provide valuable insights into the effectiveness of the restoration activities.

TPFL chief operating officer Steve Chandler says “it is good to have TDC and MPI support for the restoration of an important lowland native forest area. It is anticipated that the successful re-establishment work undertaken in this area can be a showcase for other native forest restoration projects.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Tasman District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Parker’s Tax Plan And Musk’s Twitter Purchase


Such is our devotion to the ordinary Kiwi battler, we ruthlessly tax the wages they earn and the stuff they buy, while letting people who amass wealth from speculative investment (and stash it in trusts) to go on their merry way, largely untroubled by the tax department. In the latest round of this dance of injustice, Inland Revenue has been told by its Minister to go forth and gather more robust data on the sources, extent, and locations of personal wealth in this country. In oh… Maybe five years or so, a Tax Principles Tax will have enshrined the findings...
More>>



 
 


Government: Council Ownership Of Waters Entities Confirmed
The Government has confirmed local council ownership and strengthened local voice by accepting the vast majority of the Three Waters Working Group recommendations on representation... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Supporting Communities To Prepare For Climate Impacts
From today New Zealanders can have their say on a proposed National Adaptation Plan to help communities across the country adapt to the unavoidable impacts of climate change... More>>

David Parker: Shining A Light On Unfairness In Our Tax System
Those coming here expecting announcements of new tax policy will be disappointed. None are being made. We have no secret plan to introduce a CGT nor a wealth tax or a deemed income tax, nor others... More>>

Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>



TradeMe: Rents Follow Inflation’s Lead And Grow By 7 Per Cent
The national median weekly rent jumped 7 per cent year-on-year to reach $575 in March, matching the record-high annual inflation growth in Q1 reported by the Reserve Bank last week, according to Trade Me’s latest March Rental Price Index... More>>

Government: Commissioners Reappointed To Tauranga City Council
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.
“As the Council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 