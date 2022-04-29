UPDATE - Charges laid following Sunday incident in Auckland

Earlier today Police released information advising charges had been laid in

connection with a young man’s death after an incident in central Auckland

early on Sunday morning.

Two 18-year-olds, a man and woman, were charged with manslaughter in

connection with the young man's death.

Media are advised that the victim's name, which Police had previously

released today, has now been suppressed by the Court.

Media are asked to ensure any stories published on this matter are amended to

reflect this suppression order.

