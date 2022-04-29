UPDATE - Charges laid following Sunday incident in Auckland
Friday, 29 April 2022, 6:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Earlier today Police released information advising charges
had been laid in
connection with a young man’s death
after an incident in central Auckland
early on Sunday
morning.
Two 18-year-olds, a man and woman, were charged
with manslaughter in
connection with the young man's
death.
Media are advised that the victim's name, which
Police had previously
released today, has now been
suppressed by the Court.
Media are asked to ensure any
stories published on this matter are amended to
reflect
this suppression
order.
