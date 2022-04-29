Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Councillors Adopt New Plan To Manage Pests

Friday, 29 April 2022, 10:40 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

A new rulebook for managing pest animals and plants has been adopted by Waikato Regional Council, with the plan to be notified at the end of May.

The decision was made during yesterday’s council meeting following a robust process to bring the Waikato Regional Pest Management Plan 2022-2032 (RPMP) in line with the Biosecurity Act and provisions of national policy direction for pest management.

Waikato Regional Council Chair Russ Rimmington said, “Pest incursions are one of the biggest threats to our region – livelihoods and ecosystems can be destroyed by pest animals, plants and diseases. In recent years, we’ve seen an increasing number of new pests that require our attention.

“Left unchecked, alligator weed will strangle waterways and paddocks, velvetleaf will render crops unusable, and the impacts of pests such as dama wallaby and possums will cause canopy decline and species loss in our native forests,” Cr Rimmington said.

“This plan focuses on species where a real difference could be made in the protection of our environment, economy and cultural and social wellbeing, and have cost-effective programmes that will build on the considerable biosecurity gains we have already made.”

The draft plan was released for public feedback in March last year, with 104 submissions being received from individuals and organisations. Fifteen submitters were heard over two days of hearings, followed by deliberations by a hearings panel.

As a result of feedback, the hearings panel asked staff to revisit the proposed approach on several pests which were of concern to submitters, and requested further consultation with some stakeholders on complex issues to determine a final approach.

Pamela Storey, Chair of the Strategy and Policy Committee, said the plan had undergone a comprehensive and robust peer review process, as well as technical and legal reviews.

“We’re all responsible for protecting our land from pests and diseases, and that’s why a lot of engagement and collaboration has gone into the development of this pest management plan.

“The council’s biosecurity team undertook significant engagement with anyone with an interest in the biosecurity space, or who will be affected by this plan, before going out for public consultation.

“The reality is that some harmful organisms are now so widespread that the huge costs to undertake actions at a regional scale would outweigh any benefits. For these species, a site-based approach may be more appropriate, so site-led programmes have been introduced to the plan to protect the special values of particular sites,” Cr Storey said.

With this focus in mind, the Waikato Biosecurity Strategy 2022-2032 has been developed which outlines the council’s regional biosecurity framework and the opportunities that exist within it to work together.

The strategy sits above and beyond the RPMP which is about enforceable management rules for this region. The strategy recognises that rules aren’t always the best approach and is why the council is always working with iwi, occupiers, community groups, crown agencies, stakeholders and industry in biosecurity.

Public submissions were sought on the strategy at the same time as the proposed RPMP. A number of submissions and submitter points were received on the strategy which are being incorporated into the next draft, due to go to the June meeting of the Strategy and Policy Committee.

The pest management plan is the fifth since 1996 and is due to be notified on Monday, 30 May 2022 for appeals.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Parker’s Tax Plan And Musk’s Twitter Purchase


Such is our devotion to the ordinary Kiwi battler, we ruthlessly tax the wages they earn and the stuff they buy, while letting people who amass wealth from speculative investment (and stash it in trusts) to go on their merry way, largely untroubled by the tax department. In the latest round of this dance of injustice, Inland Revenue has been told by its Minister to go forth and gather more robust data on the sources, extent, and locations of personal wealth in this country. In oh… Maybe five years or so, a Tax Principles Tax will have enshrined the findings...
More>>



 
 


Government: Council Ownership Of Waters Entities Confirmed
The Government has confirmed local council ownership and strengthened local voice by accepting the vast majority of the Three Waters Working Group recommendations on representation... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Supporting Communities To Prepare For Climate Impacts
From today New Zealanders can have their say on a proposed National Adaptation Plan to help communities across the country adapt to the unavoidable impacts of climate change... More>>

David Parker: Shining A Light On Unfairness In Our Tax System
Those coming here expecting announcements of new tax policy will be disappointed. None are being made. We have no secret plan to introduce a CGT nor a wealth tax or a deemed income tax, nor others... More>>

Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>



TradeMe: Rents Follow Inflation’s Lead And Grow By 7 Per Cent
The national median weekly rent jumped 7 per cent year-on-year to reach $575 in March, matching the record-high annual inflation growth in Q1 reported by the Reserve Bank last week, according to Trade Me’s latest March Rental Price Index... More>>

Government: Commissioners Reappointed To Tauranga City Council
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.
“As the Council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 