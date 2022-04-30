Fatal Crash – SH1, Foxton
Saturday, 30 April 2022, 5:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
29 April
Police can confirm that a person has died
following a serious crash on State
Highway 1, just north
of Foxton this afternoon.
Emergency services responded
to the crash involving two vehicles
shortly before 5pm.
Sadly, one person died at the scene.
Serious Crash
Unit have completed their examination of the crash scene
and
the road has now re-opened.
The circumstances
of the crash remain under
investigation.
