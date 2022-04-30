Fatal Crash – SH1, Foxton

29 April

Police can confirm that a person has died following a serious crash on State

Highway 1, just north of Foxton this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the crash involving two vehicles

shortly before 5pm. Sadly, one person died at the scene.

Serious Crash Unit have completed their examination of the crash scene and

the road has now re-opened.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

