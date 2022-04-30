Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Danny Karatea-Goddard Appointed Sisters Of Compassion Co-Chief Executive

Saturday, 30 April 2022, 2:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference

NZ Catholic Bishops Conference adviser Deacon Danny Karatea-Goddard has been appointed Co-Chief Executive Māori-Tumu Whakarae of the Sisters of Compassion Group, the religious order founded by Meri Hōhepa Mother Suzanne Aubert.

He joins Dr Chris Gallavin (appointed in March 2021) as Co-Chief Executive-Tumu Whakarae of the group.

Deacon Karatea-Goddard comes to the Sisters of Compassion from roles including Māori Adviser with the NZ Catholic Bishops Conference and Vicar for Māori with the Catholic Archdiocese of Wellington.

Sister Margaret Anne Mills of the Sisters of Compassion says the appointment builds on Meri Hōhepa Suzanne Aubert’s bicultural work with Māori especially at Jerusalem on the Whanganui River in the 1880s: “Our multicultural reality is only made real and will only be successful if we understand our bicultural foundation. We hold that the work of Meri Hōhepa Suzanne Aubert is of pivotal importance in our journey toward true partnership in Aotearoa New Zealand. It is an expression of our commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

Deacon Karatea-Goddard says his appointment is particularly personal: “A number of my aunties, my children and I have been recipients of the mission of Meri Hōhepa Suzanne Aubert. To be able to serve the Sisters of Compassion whānau is a privilege, and I am excited to join them as we explore deepening our commitment to biculturalism as we move into a new future in these uncertain times.”

A pōwhiri for Deacon Karatea-Goddard will be held at Our Lady’s Home of Compassion in Island Bay on Monday 23 May 2022 at 10am, followed later by a pōwhiri in Hiruhārama Jerusalem, where Meri Hōhepa Suzanne Aubert is recognised for her work with Māori communities.

The Venerable Meri Hōhepa Suzanne Aubert (1835-1926) founded the Daughters of Our Lady of Compassion (the Sisters of Compassion) in 1892. She was a friend and advocate for Māori, children, the poor and the sick, with the Sisters continuing her work to this day. Among her many achievements, she founded the Compassion Soup Kitchen in Wellington which is still run by the Sisters. The Sisters are at present considering their next step in Meri Hōhepa Suzanne Aubert’s path to sainthood, which has been delayed by a Vatican committee ruling a possible miracle attributed to her could be explained by medical science.

