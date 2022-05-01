Appeal for witnesses - SH 7 fatal crash

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed a fatal crash on StateHighway 7 last night.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash near Stillwater just after 6.15pm yesterday (Saturday 30 April).

Police are limited in what we can say regarding the circumstances of the crash while a serious crash investigation is ongoing.

However, initial indications are that a southbound car crossed the centre line, colliding with a northbound car.

The driver of the southbound car was thrown from the car and sustained serious injuries. He was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital, where he is reported to be in a critical condition.

Tragically, the driver of the northbound car, a 56-year-old woman, died at the scene.

Two teenage passengers in the northbound car suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for a time while the Serious Crash Unit completed a scene examination overnight. The road has subsequently reopened.

Police are working to support the families of all those involved in the crash.

We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash, who has not yet spoken to us.

If you can help, please get in touch via 105 and quote event number 220501/3591.

