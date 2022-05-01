Hamilton Police appeal for sightings of missing woman



Hamilton Police are wanting to urgently locate 67-year-old Barbara.

Police and her family have serious concerns for her welfare.

She was last seen yesterday evening (Saturday 30 April), heading on foot in the direction of Ohaupo Road (SH3) in Hamilton.

She was wearing a distinctive fluffy long-sleeved top (as pictured) and brown-coloured leggings.

Anyone who can assist should contact Police on 111 and quote event number P050418849.

