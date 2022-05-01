Hamilton Police Continue Appeal For Sightings Of Missing Woman

Hamilton Police are continuing to search this afternoon for missing woman Barbara, and continuing to appeal for information from the public.



Barbara, aged 67, was last seen yesterday evening (Saturday 30 April), heading on foot in the direction of Ohaupo Road (SH 3) in Hamilton.

She was wearing a distinctive fluffy long-sleeved top (as pictured) and brown leggings.

Police and her family have serious concerns for her welfare.



Police are asking residents in the area around Waikato Hospital and Hamilton Lake to check their sections, including any sheds/outbuildings, where Barbara may have sought shelter.



If you have seen anyone fitting Barbara’s description since last night, please call Police urgently on 111, quoting event number P050418849.

