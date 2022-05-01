Crash - SH1, Transmission Gully - Wellington

Emergency services are responding to a crash on State Highway 1, Transmission Gully.

The crash involving a car and a motorcycle was reported to Police just after 2pm.

Initial indications are that one person has been injured.

The northbound lane is closed while emergency services attend.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as there will be delays.

© Scoop Media

