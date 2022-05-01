Update: Serious Crash - Tāneatua Road, Tāneatua

Police can now confirm that a number of people have lost their lives

following a crash on Tāneatua Road, Tāneatua this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash at 3pm.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is closed, diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid

the area.

Further updates will be provided when available.

