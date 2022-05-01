Update: Serious Crash - Tāneatua Road, Tāneatua
Sunday, 1 May 2022, 6:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm that a number of people have lost
their lives
following a crash on Tāneatua Road,
Tāneatua this afternoon.
Emergency services were
called to the two-vehicle crash at 3pm.
The Serious
Crash Unit has been advised.
The road is closed,
diversions are in place and motorists are asked to
avoid
the area.
Further updates will be provided
when
available.
