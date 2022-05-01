Serious Crash – Weber Road, Dannevirke - Central
Sunday, 1 May 2022, 6:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently responding to a serious
crash on Weber Road,
Dannevirke.
Police received a
report of a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle
at
4.45pm.
The road is closed and diversions are in
place. Motorists are advised to
avoid the area.
Further information will be released proactively as it
becomes
available.
