Police Mobile Safe Speed Camera Vehicle Operator Assaulted - Police Seek Witnesses

Invercargill Police are investigating a serious assault on a Police mobile

safe speed camera vehicle operator just before 8.20pm on Friday night.

Immediately prior to the assault, the camera operator was sitting in the

red-coloured van while it was parked in the northbound lane on Dee Street,

near Thames Street.

"Our investigation has established that a person riding a motorcycle has

stopped a short distance away from the van before approaching it," says

Inspector Jon Bisset.

"The person, who was not known to the camera operator, has then used a metal

object to smash one of the van's windows which resulted in the victim being

struck and receiving moderate injuries.

"This was an extremely serious and distressing incident for our Police

employee and he was fortunate not to have received more serious injuries."

The camera operator is now recovering at home.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault or observed a

motorcycle in the area at this time.

Anyone with information should contact Police on 105 and quote file number

220403/0506.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

