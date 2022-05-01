Police Mobile Safe Speed Camera Vehicle Operator Assaulted - Police Seek Witnesses
Invercargill Police are investigating a serious assault
on a Police mobile
safe speed camera vehicle operator just before 8.20pm on Friday night.
Immediately prior
to the assault, the camera operator was sitting in
the
red-coloured van while it was parked in the northbound lane on Dee Street,
near Thames Street.
"Our investigation has established that a
person riding a motorcycle has
stopped a short distance away from the van before approaching it," says
Inspector Jon Bisset.
"The person, who was not known to the
camera operator, has then used a metal
object to smash one of the van's windows which resulted in the victim being
struck and receiving moderate injuries.
"This
was an extremely serious and distressing incident for our
Police
employee and he was fortunate not to have received more serious injuries."
The camera operator is now recovering at home.
Police would like to hear from
anyone who witnessed the assault or observed a
motorcycle in the area at this time.
Anyone with information
should contact Police on 105 and quote file
number
220403/0506.
Information can also be
provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.