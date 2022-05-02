Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

World-class Arts, Eats And Beats Are Back On The Menu At Elemental AKL 2022

Monday, 2 May 2022, 9:19 am
Press Release: Auckland Unlimited

Auckland’s favourite mid-year festival, Elemental AKL returns this July with a sensational season of curated experiences celebrating the unique culture, cuisine, and creativity of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

From 14 – 31 July, Elemental AKL 2022 will whet the appetite and stir the senses as the very best food, performing and visual arts, and live music transform venues and stages, art galleries and restaurants, cultural hubs, and public spaces across the region.

Now in its fourth year, Elemental AKL 2022 builds on its growing reputation for showcasing and celebrating the uniqueness of Auckland with a line-up of more than 30 curated experiences spanning from Matakana to Clevedon and Muriwai to Howick, with stops at the Auckland waterfront, the streets of Takapuna, and the Botanical Gardens in Manurewa inbetween.

Highlights from this year’s programme include:

  • Elemental Nights – featuring Dope Lemon, Reb Fountain, BIIG PIIG, Oliver Tree, Nadia Reid & the APO and more, live in concert.
  • Table talk with top chefs at bespoke food and dining experiences.
  • Culinary crawls and mystery dining across some of Auckland’s most iconic dining strips.
  • Immersive art trails and installations spanning neighbourhoods and parks across Auckland.
  • Indigenous fine dining and theatre with award-winning chefs, performers, and creatives.
  • The Snugs – 2021’s sold-out dining sensations, back in the heart of the Elemental Hub at Aotea Square.
  • Plus, showstopping performances of opera, theatre, dance and much more still to be announced.

Auckland Unlimited’s Director of Arts, Entertainment and Events, Richard Clarke, says the richness and diversity of Elemental AKL is a key contributor to its success and he expects this year’s event to be the most popular one yet.

“Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland is filled with creativity, big ideas, passionate people, and plenty of magic,” he says.

“The Elemental AKL 2022 line-up captures the pulse of Auckland and showcases it in a line-up of dozens of experiences and events that will excite, invigorate, and inspire locals and visitors alike.”

Richard Clarke says with the New Zealand borders reopened, Elemental AKL further positions Auckland as a destination where overseas visitors can expect to be wowed by the diversity and inclusiveness of the region

“Our food, culture, and festivals are world class and Elemental AKL is the perfect platform to showcase and celebrate them.

“We’re proud of Auckland and can’t wait to remind everyone why it is the best city in the world to visit* in 2022.”

Visit www.aucklandnz.com/elemental for the programme line-up, with new events still to be announced.

#elementalAKL

Get in early and secure your Elemental AKL experience today with Stay Auckland Now, offering special rates on room nights from 59 participating accommodation providers across the region - everything from 4–5-star central city hotels to relaxing beachside stays.

Stay Auckland Now offers are available for bookings from 2 May to 31 July 2022, for a limited time** at www.stayaucklandnow.co.nz.

*Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2022

** Stay Auckland Now bookings are open from 2 – 22 May 2022.

