10,000 More Reasons To Book A Stay In Auckland

There are now 10,000 more reasons to book a night’s stay in Tāmaki Makaurau, with everything from 4–5-star central city hotels to much-loved beachside stays highlighted in the latest campaign to attract visitors from around Aotearoa and encourage Aucklanders to ‘staycation’ this winter.

Stay Auckland Now promotes offers on more than 10,000 room nights from nearly 60 participating accommodation providers across the region and is the latest instalment of the Auckland Is Calling domestic marketing campaign by economic and cultural agency Auckland Unlimited.

The promotion is designed to re-boot Auckland’s accommodation sector – particularly in the central city – and is the result of a great collaboration with the industry says Auckland Unlimited Director of Investment and Industry Pam Ford.

“Auckland’s accommodation providers have been hard hit by the pandemic for two years.

Occupancy in February was less than 30 per cent, compared to nearly 90 per cent for the same month prior to Covid. We have worked with the industry to help kickstart the recovery through a timely reminder of the amazing places to stay around our region, and an incentive for visitors and locals alike to do just that.”

Participating accommodation providers and offers can be found at StayAucklandNow.co.nz

Special offers will be available on the website from 2 to 22 May, for use between 2 May and 31 July this year. Bookings are made directly with the participating accommodation provider.

Pam Ford says: “There are two public holidays in June, and we’re encouraging visitors and locals to take up the offer and enjoy a long weekend in Auckland.

“Lonely Planet named us the number one city to visit in the world this year, and for good reason. We have world-class shopping precincts and dining, a vibrant cultural scene with new events and exhibitions, and outstanding natural environments to explore,” says Pam Ford.

Winter is the perfect time to tick off some of the 100 Iconic Auckland Eats. The exciting line-up of events, shows, exhibitions, festivals and activities in May, June and July, includes Taste of Pasifika, Matariki celebrations, Elemental AKL festival and – and for live action starved NRL fans – the New Zealand Warriors’ first home game at Mt Smart Stadium for nearly three years.

Paul Columbus, General Manager of Novotel Auckland Airport and Chair of the Auckland Hotelier Group says: “The message from Auckland’s accommodation sector is clear: we're open for business, come and join us! This campaign – a collaboration between Auckland Unlimited and the accommodation sector – is an invitation to Aucklanders and those beyond the region to come, stay and explore what's at your doorstep.”

Troy Clarry, Katalyma Hotels & Hospitality (Kerikeri Park Lodge | Whangaparaoa Lodge), and Hospitality New Zealand - National Board Member, says: The Stay Auckland Now promotion is a great example of a business sector working with a city for multiple wins. Auckland city is offering some fantastic activities over the coming months, and the outreaching towns, suburbs and beaches are just beautiful for a night or 2 away. Looking forward to welcoming back Aucklanders and those further afield taking advantage of some amazing offers, supporting local businesses and their communities. "

Franz Mascarenhas, Managing Director, Cordis Auckland says: “It’s been a long time coming and the accommodation sector is enthusiastically looking forward to doing what it does best, throwing open its doors and warmly welcoming guests. We are grateful to Auckland Unlimited for providing this platform that will assist in the recovery of our sector.”

Brad Burnett, Group General Manager Skycity Hotels says: “The accommodation industry is ready and excited to welcome guests back into our properties across Auckland. It has been an extremely challenging period for the sector but now is the time to look forward and get back to what we do best - giving people amazing experiences! It has been a very positive collaboration with Auckland Unlimited, working together to showcase Auckland and its world class accommodation offering.”

