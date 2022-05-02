Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Chief Executive Welcomed Home To Her Hau Kāinga

Monday, 2 May 2022, 5:36 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Monique Davidson has been welcomed home by Muaūpoko, Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga and Council staff with a pōwhiri and mihi whakatau. Monique takes up the role of Horowhenua District Council Chief Executive.

“The Council and I are excited about working with Monique and welcoming her back to Horowhenua District Council, this time as our Chief Executive,” said Mayor Bernie Wanden.

“Monique joins us at a time where we’re experiencing unprecedented growth in our district, and local government is facing a number of significant reforms, the magnitude of which NZ hasn’t seen since the 1980s. Councils are grappling with these reforms and having to reimagine their role in the community. We are excited to welcome such an enthusiastic and transformative leader and are confident that Monique has the skills and experience to lead us through this period of change,” continued Mayor Bernie.

As an experienced and strong Chief Executive, Monique has significant and strong stakeholder relationships with iwi, other territorial authorities, and central government.

Monique was the Chief Executive of Central Hawke's Bay District Council, a role that she held for the last five years. Before that, Monique held several Senior Executive roles at Horowhenua District Council, the most recent position being that of Group Manager, Customer and Community Services.

Mrs Davidson says, “I am excited about the opportunities ahead, but under no illusion of the challenges. However, I know a few things, I know the power of community voice, the power of a united and community focussed strategy, and the importance of an organisation that reflects a spirit of service. In the face of government reform, growth and significant and urgent roading investment, together we have some massive goals to achieve.” Monique continues, “No matter our journey and the path ahead, we cannot do it alone – partnerships and working together are at our core.”

Mrs Davidson joined Council on 2 May 2022. She takes over from David Wright, who was appointed as Interim Chief Executive to lead the organisation in late January when David Clapperton resigned.

