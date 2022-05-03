Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrests follow Auckland burglaries overnight

Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 9:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have made three arrests and commenced investigations in relation to a number of burglaries across Tāmaki Makaurau overnight.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers says Police continue to maintain a high visibility with patrolling across communities and responding to any incidents as they occur.

“I would like to acknowledge our staff who are continuing to work hard across the districts in Tāmaki Makaurau,” says Assistant Commissioner Chambers.

“These results reflect the commitment of our staff from across multiple workgroups on night shift, including our front line staff, dog handlers and investigations staff.”

West Auckland:

In Waitematā, two ram-raid style burglaries occurred before midnight. The first incident occurred at an electronics retailer in Westgate at 11.13pm last night.

A vehicle was allegedly used to force entry into the store and left at the scene. Two vehicles have fled the area afterwards.

Police are still working to establish what items may have been taken from the store.

A short time later these two vehicles have allegedly been used to commit a further burglary at a liquor store in Titirangi, at around 11.56pm, with a vehicle being used to gain entry.

Both vehicles fled the scene after alcohol was allegedly stolen. One of these vehicles was located by Police in the Glen Eden area, with the Police dog section deploying and tracking to a nearby address.

Police have conducted a search at the address and recovered a number of liquor bottles. Two people were arrested for unrelated matters at the time.

Enquiries have continued throughout the morning and a result two other people have been charged with the two burglaries.

The two men, aged 18 and 19, are due to appear in the Waitākere District Court later today.

Police cannot rule out further arrests in relation to the two incidents.

Auckland City:

In Auckland City, Police received a report about a burglary taking place at a residential property on Olsen Avenue, Hillsborough at around 11.46pm.

Police responded and spotted a vehicle leaving the area. This vehicle was signalled to stop by Police, but failed to do so.

It was not pursued, however when the vehicle crashed in Mt Roskill, a police dog and handler deployed and commenced enquiries to locate the offender. Simultaneous enquiries were made with CCTV at the scene.

A 28-year-old man was subsequently located and arrested by Police at a Mt Albert address. He has been arrested on outstanding burglary matters and enquiries continue into the burglary.

Investigations are also underway into a burglary at a clothing retailer in Ponsonby. The burglary was reported at the Ponsonby Road store at 2.10am.

Offenders in this incident smashed a window to enter the store and stole a quantity of clothing as a result.

The vehicle the offenders were seen in, left the area and was later located nearby in Newton.

Police remind anyone that knowingly or recklessly buys or receives stolen items that they are committing an offence and could be liable for prosecution.

Enquiries are continuing. Anyone with information should contact Police on 105 quoting the reference number P050442689

Takanini:

Further south, in Counties Manukau, Police are investigating an attempted burglary at a phone retailer in Takanini.

At 12.40am a group of offenders smashed a window to gain entry to the store. However, the store had a fog cannon installed which meant their attempts were futile and offenders were forced to leave empty handed.

Police enquiries into that incident are ongoing and anyone with information can contact Police on 105 quoting the file number 220503/0051.

