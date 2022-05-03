Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Road Safety Week Gets Into Gear

Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 11:51 am
Press Release: Porirua City Council

The high number of people killed or seriously injured on New Zealand’s roads in April is a sad reminder of the importance of the need for safe behaviours when driving.

"Road safety has been a sharp focus for Council over the past two years and we’ve set our targets to reduce serious injuries on our roads by at least 40 per cent by 2030, and have a zero death rate by then," says Porirua Mayor Anita Baker.

To help raise awareness of what we can do to make our roads safer, Council will be running a range of road safety activities in the CBD during Road Safety Week from 9-13 May, from 9am to 4pm daily.

During this week there will be several informative displays, clinics and events in Cobham Court to work towards safer roads for our drivers, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians.

A car that was involved in a fatal crash on Paekākāriki Hill in 2009 will be on display, preserved in its mangled final state with the original beer bottles still inside.

"I attended to this crash where a combination of alcohol, drugs and speed led to the death of one person and the serious injury of two others," says Mike George, Porirua City Council Road Safety Co-ordinator.

"The survivors were very lucky to be alive and are still on ACC, making this one of the most expensive ACC claims in history."

Another chilling display in Cobham Court from Monday to Wednesday next week will be the Decepta concept car - you might have seen this in a recent road safety commercial on TV showing a car that looks normal from the outside but is mangled on the inside, demonstrating the damage a car with a 1 star rating can sustain.

"If you’re not sure about your current car’s safety rating or you want safety advice for a new car, come over and have a chat to our team, we’ll gladly check out your car and help out," George says.

There will also be free car seat clinics available for the whole week to help parents with car seat safety checks. These clinics usually only take place on the second Wednesday of each month at Mungavin Hall between 1-3pm.

