Serious Crash, Whakatu Drive (SH6), Nelson - Tasman
Wednesday, 4 May 2022, 7:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
Whakatu Drive (SH6)
Stoke in Nelson.
The
single-vehicle crash was reported to Police at about
4.55am.
The vehicle is reported to have come off the
Nayland Bridge and crashed on to
Whakatu
Drive.
Diversions are in place.
The single
occupant is in a serious
condition.
