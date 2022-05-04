Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

HO Xtream Introduces Sensory Sessions For Families With Extra Needs

Wednesday, 4 May 2022, 9:35 am
Press Release: Upper Hutt City Council

Upper Hutt’s HO Xtream Aquatic Centre will begin sensory sessions for young people with extra and special needs and their families, so they can enjoy water play in an environment better suited to their needs.

Run in partnership with Āhuru Mōwai Trust, the sessions begin on 6 May and will run every Friday between 7.00pm – 9:00pm for 10 weeks.

Director of Upper Hutt City Council’s Community Services, Mike Ryan, says “we ran a similar session at Maidstone Max before it reopened last year, and it received an overwhelmingly positive response.”

“We have a number of young people in our community that will benefit from sessions like these, and we’re thrilled to partner with Āhuru Mōwai Trust to make it happen” he says.

Āhuru Mōwai trustee, Paul Latham, says it is a fantastic opportunity for families who have never had the confidence to try going to a public swimming pool to give it a go, or for those who have stopped going, to get back into it.

"The 10-week trial will give these families an opportunity to make going to the pool part of their routine, while helping them gain confidence in taking their families there more regularly."

The aquatic centre will remain open to members of the public during this time, but customers will be asked to respect the sensory environment. Lights will be dimmed, the waves will be switched off, and noise will be kept to a minimum.

“We are one of a small handful of councils offering these kinds of sessions. The 10-week trial will give us an opportunity to collect feedback from pool users to see how it’s gone, and what worked well” Ryan says.

Upper Hutt City Council has a specific disability rate for public pool entry and allows a carer in the pool at no extra cost. It also holds a sensory session on Thursdays between 9.00 am – 10.00 am.

“It will be wonderful to see an evening session trialled. Providing a safe and accepting environment for families who have young people with special and extra needs is what Āhuru Mōwai Trust is all about,” Latham says.

Āhuru Mōwai Trust will subsidise the Family Rate, taking the cost from $15 to $10 (rates supplied below) and Upper Hutt City Council will include free slide passes for these sessions.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Upper Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Political Can-kicking, And The “Louie Louie” Saga


One of the more infuriating aspects of the current political debate is the way the National Party says it would be more rigorous, and more thriftily efficient in running social programmes that - left to its own devices – a National government would never have funded at all in the first place. From mental health to education, National is posturing as an inherently better manager of stuff that it totally neglected to do when it had the chance...
More>>



 
 

Budget 22: New Fiscal Rules To Be Put In Place
Finance Minister Grant Robertson has unveiled new fiscal rules to ensure New Zealand continues to maintain a world-leading Government financial position... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>



Budget 2022: Invests To Keep Kiwi Kids In Class And Learning
The Government is committed to improving student attendance at school and kura, Education Minister Chris Hipkins and Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said in a pre-Budget announcement today... More>>

Winstin Peters: Mallard's Precinct Decision Loses The Plot
I have found out that the Speaker of the House, Trevor Mallard, has trespassed me from parliament grounds for a period of two years.
This dictatorial behaviour by Mallard, supported by Labour, should be reserved for third world banana republics... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 