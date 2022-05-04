Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Taupō District Council And Tūwharetoa Give The Green Light On New Building

Wednesday, 4 May 2022, 12:28 pm
Press Release: Taupo District Council

Taupō District Council and Te Whare Hono o Tūwharetoa Limited Partnership have agreed on key commercial terms for a proposed new building in Taupō town centre.

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas said the partnership between council and Te Whare Hono o Tūwharetoa Limited Partnership (a body representing various Ngāti Tūwharetoa trusts and companies) is a positive step forward for the district and both entities; and the community will benefit from a closer working relationship.

“This project is significant not just in the Taupō District but nationally,” Mr Trewavas said. “We believe that this building can not only be a flagship for both organisations but also an example of how local government and iwi can work together to build a better future in their rohe.”

Te Whare Hono o Tūwharetoa Limited Partnership chairman Rakeipoho Taiaroa is also welcoming the news.

“We are pleased that despite the challenging construction environment we are still able to proceed with this development project. We are also encouraged by the potential this project has to build an enduring partnership between the Taupō District Council and our Ngāti Tūwharetoa entities.”

Under the agreement, Te Whare Hono o Tūwharetoa Limited Partnership will buy the former Taupō RSA site at 67 Horomatangi Street from the Taupō District Council. It will construct and own a three-storey building at that site and lease 3000sq.m of it to Taupō District Council for use as its council offices. Staff from Love Taupō, Towncentre Taupō, Amplify and the customer service centre staff at Taupō i-Site will also be included, as well as a council chamber. The building will be constructed to Importance Level 4 standard, so that it is able to be used as an emergency operations centre in a civil defence emergency.

Ngāti Tūwharetoa entities Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board, Tūwharetoa Settlement Trust and Ngāti Tūwharetoa Fisheries Charitable Trust will be co-tenants in the building, with further opportunity to house other businesses or organisations.

Council chief executive Gareth Green said the new building will not only bring council and iwi closer together, but will also see staff back in one place.

“The option to lease this building has been a great opportunity to seek a closer partnership with Tūwharetoa and I am really pleased to see this coming to fruition.

“While the key for us here has been about the commitment to an enduring relationship with iwi, the lease arrangement was also the most competitive price received following requests for proposals from developers, so we view this a great step forward.

“Leasing over owning a building was the community’s preferred option so it’s great we have got to this place.

“The efficiencies we will gain in being back in one building cannot be understated and I know we are all looking forward to seeing it all come together,” Mr Green said.

The council lease is for an initial 25 years at a cost of $1.27 million annually, with rights of renewal, with the building expected to be ready for occupation around late 2024.

The council’s previous building, at 72 Lake Terrace, was demolished in 2018 after asbestos was discovered and it was deemed too expensive to repair. Since then, its 210 office-based staff have been housed in a variety of temporary locations in the Taupō town centre.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Taupo District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Political Can-kicking, And The “Louie Louie” Saga


One of the more infuriating aspects of the current political debate is the way the National Party says it would be more rigorous, and more thriftily efficient in running social programmes that - left to its own devices – a National government would never have funded at all in the first place. From mental health to education, National is posturing as an inherently better manager of stuff that it totally neglected to do when it had the chance...
More>>



 
 

Budget 22: New Fiscal Rules To Be Put In Place
Finance Minister Grant Robertson has unveiled new fiscal rules to ensure New Zealand continues to maintain a world-leading Government financial position... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>



Budget 2022: Invests To Keep Kiwi Kids In Class And Learning
The Government is committed to improving student attendance at school and kura, Education Minister Chris Hipkins and Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said in a pre-Budget announcement today... More>>

Winstin Peters: Mallard's Precinct Decision Loses The Plot
I have found out that the Speaker of the House, Trevor Mallard, has trespassed me from parliament grounds for a period of two years.
This dictatorial behaviour by Mallard, supported by Labour, should be reserved for third world banana republics... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 