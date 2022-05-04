Auckland Transport Supports Businesses Following Recent Ram Raids

Auckland Transport (AT) is supporting the business community, amid a spate of city ram raids.

In light of the recent wave of attacks, AT has appointed a dedicated staff member to handle all applications and queries about the installation of bollards for safety and security purposes.

“We have been talking to our business community and we know they are doing it really tough at the moment,” says John Strawbridge, AT’s Group Manager Parking Services and Compliance.

“We’ve appointed a senior member of our leadership team to oversee our ongoing work with Council, Police and business leaders on longer-term solutions including alternatives to bollards.

To help business owners navigate our application processes we’ve developed updated guidance material which guides them through the process and gives them a single point of contact.

Lastly, we’re running workshops with businesses and business associations across Auckland to help build their understanding of how the process works and when they should consider applying.”

John Strawbridge says that while AT generally doesn’t install bollards outside businesses, due to the high cost of ongoing maintenance at the expense of the public, AT is looking at a simplified process for businesses.

“Where a site has experienced ram-raiding or repeated vehicle accidents, AT will consider the installation of bollards near the front of the building at the landowner’s expense.

“If additional security measures such as bollards have been required or recommended for insurance purposes we’ll also consider applications in these circumstances.

“Each application will be assessed on its merits and we’ll work closely with businesses and business associations to reach the best solution for public safety.”

Mayor Goff says while Police and central government are responsible for enforcing the law and dealing with crime, Auckland Council is looking at ways it can support and work with businesses and the community to enhance security across the region.

“We are streamlining the process for businesses to apply for bollards or another physical structure to help protect their businesses. AT is now working with the National Retail Crimes Unit (NRCU) on the placement of bollards outside shops and will be running a workshop with business associations on this process and talking through crime prevention practices with the NRCU.”

Ōrākei Ward Councillor Desley Simpson says the Ōrākei Ward has had a huge spike in ram raids over the past few months.

“I have been particularly impressed with the way AT has worked collaboratively with businesses and the community to assist in preventative measures to stop what has been a distressing and economically challenging time for small business. Our focus is now on St Heliers where we are working again with AT and local businesses to protect them from further antisocial behaviour, but in a way that beautifies the St Heliers village too.”

The bollard requirements are as follows:

The applicant will need to submit a written application, with details of the incident and either include a police report or insurance claim/recommendation.

Provide a detailed plan, drawing or picture of the bollards they are wanting to install, with specific details of the location they are wanting to place the bollards.

The landowner will be responsible for all costs associated with the installation, removal and ongoing maintenance; and they must keep the bollards in a good and safe condition.

The applicant must undertake a proper footpath assessment to ensure the installation of bollards does not interfere or affect any underground utility services.

Any work undertaken on the footpath must obtain a Corridor Access Request (CAR) permit before digging commences. Details of this process is available on our website: Corridor Access Requests (at.govt.nz)

The landowner must also obtain and fully comply with any statutory consent requirements, such as building and/or resource consent – which may be required from Auckland Council.

Auckland Transport reserves the right to withdraw its authorisation if it's determined the footpath site is required for future redevelopment projects. Should this eventuate, the property owner will be given a thirty-day (30 day) notification period to allow for the bollard/s to be removed.

General bollard requirements:

Bollards should be installed directly outside the building. (within 500 millimetres of the building).

The minimum height for bollards is 1000 millimetres.

Bollards must have a colour contrast to the existing environment. For example, black is not considered a suitable contrast if the background is a dark colour.

Footpaths need to have at minimum 1.8 metres clearance. Obstacles and hazards must be kept clear of the main travel route for pedestrians - especially for visually impaired (low vision) or blind pedestrians.

