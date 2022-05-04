Update On The Rotorua District Council (Representation Arrangements) Bill
Wednesday, 4 May 2022, 6:34 pm
Press Release: Maori Affairs Committee
The Māori Affairs Committee, by majority, has decided to
pause the hearings of oral submissions that were scheduled
for Friday, 6 May 2022. The committee is awaiting further
advice about the concerns raised by the Attorney-General
regarding the bill’s consistency with the New Zealand Bill
of Rights Act 1990. Upon receipt of advice, the committee
will determine its next
steps.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
One of the more infuriating aspects of the current political debate is the way the National Party says it would be more rigorous, and more thriftily efficient in running social programmes that - left to its own devices – a National government would never have funded at all in the first place. From mental health to education, National is posturing as an inherently better manager of stuff that it totally neglected to do when it had the chance... More>>