Wing To Graduate From The Royal New Zealand Police College On Thursday

Wednesday, 4 May 2022, 6:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

New constables from Wing 353 will graduate on Thursday 5 of May and join the
front line on Monday 16 May.

Police Minister Poto Williams, Wing Patron Lil Anderson, and Commissioner
Andrew Coster will attend the ceremony.

Recruit Jordan Broderick has topped the wing and will receive the
Minister’s Award at the ceremony. Jordan says when deciding on his career
path, policing stood out.

“Every day is different and dynamic and I want to be part of a close-knit
team who are not just colleagues, but whānau.”

To attain his goal Jordan has also gained a post-graduate degree in which he
specialised in criminology, and as part of that he has experienced placements
in restorative justice and the courts. He will be posted to Counties Manukau
District.

Second in wing and receiving the Patron’s Award is Recruit Jessica
Hinchliff, posted to Southern District. Jessica completed a science degree in
pharmacology and toxicology then worked on the Mycoplasma bovis eradication
effort.

“Part of my job there was to provide a level of reassurance to the farmers
during a stressful time for them. I relate this to policing in that an
essential part of an officer’s position is to act in a professional,
respectful and reassuring manner to everyone they interact with.”

When Recruit Isaac Tamapeau graduates he will have achieved the
Commissioner’s Award for Leadership and his dream career.

“All my life I have wanted to be a police officer. Helping others is
something I’ve always wanted to do and I believe Police will give me that
opportunity, while testing me in new ways.”

Isaac has previously been a warehouse worker and ramp agent loading and
unloading aircraft, and has played team sports all his life. He is posted to
Counties Manukau District.

Wing Patron Lil Anderson (Te Rarawa and Ngāpuhi) has been a mentor to the
wing. She is a highly-regarded leader in the public sector, currently the
Tumu Whakarae (Chief Executive) of the Office for Māori Crown Relations –
Te Arawhiti.

Ā te Tāite ka whakapōtaetia te Rāngai i Te Kāreti o Te Karauna mō
Ngā Pirihimana o Aotearoa

Ka kopoua ngā pirihimana hou o te Rāngai 353 ā te Tāite 5 o Mei, ā, ka
tukuna ki te aroākapa hei te Mane 16 o Mei.

Ka tae atu te Minita o Ngā Pirihimana a Poto Williams, Kairangi o te Rāngai
a Lil Anderson, me te Kōmihana a Andrew Coster ki te whakapōtaetanga.

I eke panuku te ika tauhou Jordan Broderick i te rāngai, ā, ka whakawhiwhia
ki te Taonga a te Minita ki te whakapōtaetanga. Hei tā Jordan, nōna e
kōwhiri ana i tōna ara mahi ko te mahi pirihimana te mea pai rawa atu.

“He rerekē, he hihiri anō hoki ia rā, ā, kei te pīrangi au kia whai
wāhi atu ki tētahi tīma he pērā rawa te tata, ānō he whānau, ehara i
te kaimahi noa iho.”

E tutuki ai tana whāinga, i whakawhiwhia a Jordan ki tētahi tohu paerunga,
ko te mātauranga taihara te aronga, i reira whai wheako ai ki ngā mahi
paremata whakahaumanu me ngā kōti anō hoki. Ka tukuna ia ki te rohe o
Counties Manukau.

Te tangata tuarua o te rāngai, te kaiwhiwhi o te Taonga a te Kairangi, ko te
ika tauhou a Jessica Hinchliff. I tutuki i a ia tana tohu pūtaiao e aro ana
ki te mātai taka rongoā me te mātai tāuke, ka mahi ai ki te haepapatanga
Mycoplasma bovis.

“Ko tētahi wāhanga o taku mahi he tautoko i ngā kaipāmu i roto i te wā
pōkaikaha. He pērā tēnei i te mahi pirihimana, inā hoki, ko tētahi
wāhanga nui o te mahi pirihimana, kia ringa ngaio, kia whakaute, kia
whakamanawa ki te tangata.”

Hei te wā ka whakapōtaetia te ika tauhou a Isaac Tamapeau, kua whakawhiwhia
ki te Taonga a te Kōmihana mō te hautūtanga, me tana tino umanga anō
hoki.

“Mai rānō kua pīrangi au kia tū hei pirihimana. Kua roa e pīrangi ana
ki te āwhina i te tangata, ā, e whakapono ana au kei Ngā Pirihimana tēnā
āheinga me te hou o te whakapātaritaritia ōku i taua wā tonu.”

I mua atu, i noho a Issac hei kaimahi whare pūkainga taonga, he kaikawe
tūeke i ngā waka rererangi, ā, kua tākaro hākinakina ia mai rānō. Ka
tukuna ia ki te rohe o Counties Manukau.

He kaiārahi te Kairangi o te Rāngai a Lil Anderson (Te Rarawa me Ngāpuhi)
mō te rāngai. He rangatira ia i te rāngai tūmatanui, ā, i tēnei wā ko
ia te Tumu Whakarae ki Te Arawhiti.

KA MUTU

HE PĀNUI KI TE HUNGA PĀPĀHO: Nā ngā herenga nama mō ngā tāngata,
kāore e āhei te hunga pāpāho ki te whare mō te whakapōtaetanga ā te
Tāite ki Te Rauparaha Arena, 17 Parumoana Street Porirua.

Me ka pīrangi koe ki te patapataitia ētahi Ika-a-Whiro i muri iho i te
whakapōtaetanga o waho, whiwhi kiriata, whakaahua rānei, tēnā koa,
whakapā atu ki a media@police.govt.nz

Taihoa ka whakaputaina tētahi kōrero i te makahīni Tekau Tahi me ngā
pikitia ki runga i te paetukutuku o Ngā Pirihimana.

