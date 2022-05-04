Wing To Graduate From The Royal New Zealand Police College On Thursday
New constables from Wing 353 will graduate on Thursday 5
of May and join the
front line on Monday 16 May.
Police Minister Poto Williams, Wing Patron Lil
Anderson, and Commissioner
Andrew Coster will attend the ceremony.
Recruit Jordan Broderick has topped the wing
and will receive the
Minister’s Award at the ceremony. Jordan says when deciding on his career
path, policing stood out.
“Every day is different and dynamic and I
want to be part of a close-knit
team who are not just colleagues, but whānau.”
To attain his goal Jordan
has also gained a post-graduate degree in which
he
specialised in criminology, and as part of that he has experienced placements
in restorative justice and the courts. He will be posted to Counties Manukau
District.
Second in wing and receiving the
Patron’s Award is Recruit Jessica
Hinchliff, posted to Southern District. Jessica completed a science degree in
pharmacology and toxicology then worked on the Mycoplasma bovis eradication
effort.
“Part of my
job there was to provide a level of reassurance to the
farmers
during a stressful time for them. I relate this to policing in that an
essential part of an officer’s position is to act in a professional,
respectful and reassuring manner to everyone they interact with.”
When Recruit Isaac Tamapeau graduates he will
have achieved the
Commissioner’s Award for Leadership and his dream career.
“All my life I have wanted to
be a police officer. Helping others is
something I’ve always wanted to do and I believe Police will give me that
opportunity, while testing me in new ways.”
Isaac has previously been a warehouse worker
and ramp agent loading and
unloading aircraft, and has played team sports all his life. He is posted to
Counties Manukau District.
Wing Patron Lil Anderson (Te Rarawa
and Ngāpuhi) has been a mentor to the
wing. She is a highly-regarded leader in the public sector, currently the
Tumu Whakarae (Chief Executive) of the Office for Māori Crown Relations –
Te Arawhiti.
Ā te
Tāite ka whakapōtaetia te Rāngai i Te Kāreti o Te
Karauna mō
Ngā Pirihimana o Aotearoa
Ka kopoua
ngā pirihimana hou o te Rāngai 353 ā te Tāite 5 o Mei,
ā, ka
tukuna ki te aroākapa hei te Mane 16 o Mei.
Ka tae atu te Minita o Ngā Pirihimana a Poto
Williams, Kairangi o te Rāngai
a Lil Anderson, me te Kōmihana a Andrew Coster ki te whakapōtaetanga.
I
eke panuku te ika tauhou Jordan Broderick i te rāngai, ā,
ka whakawhiwhia
ki te Taonga a te Minita ki te whakapōtaetanga. Hei tā Jordan, nōna e
kōwhiri ana i tōna ara mahi ko te mahi pirihimana te mea pai rawa atu.
“He rerekē, he hihiri anō hoki ia rā, ā,
kei te pīrangi au kia whai
wāhi atu ki tētahi tīma he pērā rawa te tata, ānō he whānau, ehara i
te kaimahi noa iho.”
E tutuki ai tana whāinga, i whakawhiwhia
a Jordan ki tētahi tohu paerunga,
ko te mātauranga taihara te aronga, i reira whai wheako ai ki ngā mahi
paremata whakahaumanu me ngā kōti anō hoki. Ka tukuna ia ki te rohe o
Counties Manukau.
Te tangata
tuarua o te rāngai, te kaiwhiwhi o te Taonga a te Kairangi,
ko te
ika tauhou a Jessica Hinchliff. I tutuki i a ia tana tohu pūtaiao e aro ana
ki te mātai taka rongoā me te mātai tāuke, ka mahi ai ki te haepapatanga
Mycoplasma bovis.
“Ko tētahi
wāhanga o taku mahi he tautoko i ngā kaipāmu i roto i te
wā
pōkaikaha. He pērā tēnei i te mahi pirihimana, inā hoki, ko tētahi
wāhanga nui o te mahi pirihimana, kia ringa ngaio, kia whakaute, kia
whakamanawa ki te tangata.”
Hei te wā ka whakapōtaetia te ika tauhou
a Isaac Tamapeau, kua whakawhiwhia
ki te Taonga a te Kōmihana mō te hautūtanga, me tana tino umanga anō
hoki.
“Mai rānō kua pīrangi au kia tū
hei pirihimana. Kua roa e pīrangi ana
ki te āwhina i te tangata, ā, e whakapono ana au kei Ngā Pirihimana tēnā
āheinga me te hou o te whakapātaritaritia ōku i taua wā tonu.”
I mua atu, i noho a Issac hei
kaimahi whare pūkainga taonga, he kaikawe
tūeke i ngā waka rererangi, ā, kua tākaro hākinakina ia mai rānō. Ka
tukuna ia ki te rohe o Counties Manukau.
He
kaiārahi te Kairangi o te Rāngai a Lil Anderson (Te Rarawa
me Ngāpuhi)
mō te rāngai. He rangatira ia i te rāngai tūmatanui, ā, i tēnei wā ko
ia te Tumu Whakarae ki Te Arawhiti.
KA MUTU
HE PĀNUI KI TE HUNGA
PĀPĀHO: Nā ngā herenga nama mō ngā tāngata,
kāore e āhei te hunga pāpāho ki te whare mō te whakapōtaetanga ā te
Tāite ki Te Rauparaha Arena, 17 Parumoana Street Porirua.
Me ka pīrangi koe ki te
patapataitia ētahi Ika-a-Whiro i muri iho i
te
whakapōtaetanga o waho, whiwhi kiriata, whakaahua rānei, tēnā koa,
whakapā atu ki a media@police.govt.nz
Taihoa
ka whakaputaina tētahi kōrero i te makahīni Tekau Tahi me
ngā
pikitia ki runga i te paetukutuku o Ngā Pirihimana.