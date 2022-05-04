Wing To Graduate From The Royal New Zealand Police College On Thursday

New constables from Wing 353 will graduate on Thursday 5 of May and join the

front line on Monday 16 May.

Police Minister Poto Williams, Wing Patron Lil Anderson, and Commissioner

Andrew Coster will attend the ceremony.

Recruit Jordan Broderick has topped the wing and will receive the

Minister’s Award at the ceremony. Jordan says when deciding on his career

path, policing stood out.

“Every day is different and dynamic and I want to be part of a close-knit

team who are not just colleagues, but whānau.”

To attain his goal Jordan has also gained a post-graduate degree in which he

specialised in criminology, and as part of that he has experienced placements

in restorative justice and the courts. He will be posted to Counties Manukau

District.

Second in wing and receiving the Patron’s Award is Recruit Jessica

Hinchliff, posted to Southern District. Jessica completed a science degree in

pharmacology and toxicology then worked on the Mycoplasma bovis eradication

effort.

“Part of my job there was to provide a level of reassurance to the farmers

during a stressful time for them. I relate this to policing in that an

essential part of an officer’s position is to act in a professional,

respectful and reassuring manner to everyone they interact with.”

When Recruit Isaac Tamapeau graduates he will have achieved the

Commissioner’s Award for Leadership and his dream career.

“All my life I have wanted to be a police officer. Helping others is

something I’ve always wanted to do and I believe Police will give me that

opportunity, while testing me in new ways.”

Isaac has previously been a warehouse worker and ramp agent loading and

unloading aircraft, and has played team sports all his life. He is posted to

Counties Manukau District.

Wing Patron Lil Anderson (Te Rarawa and Ngāpuhi) has been a mentor to the

wing. She is a highly-regarded leader in the public sector, currently the

Tumu Whakarae (Chief Executive) of the Office for Māori Crown Relations –

Te Arawhiti.

Ā te Tāite ka whakapōtaetia te Rāngai i Te Kāreti o Te Karauna mō

Ngā Pirihimana o Aotearoa

Ka kopoua ngā pirihimana hou o te Rāngai 353 ā te Tāite 5 o Mei, ā, ka

tukuna ki te aroākapa hei te Mane 16 o Mei.

Ka tae atu te Minita o Ngā Pirihimana a Poto Williams, Kairangi o te Rāngai

a Lil Anderson, me te Kōmihana a Andrew Coster ki te whakapōtaetanga.

I eke panuku te ika tauhou Jordan Broderick i te rāngai, ā, ka whakawhiwhia

ki te Taonga a te Minita ki te whakapōtaetanga. Hei tā Jordan, nōna e

kōwhiri ana i tōna ara mahi ko te mahi pirihimana te mea pai rawa atu.

“He rerekē, he hihiri anō hoki ia rā, ā, kei te pīrangi au kia whai

wāhi atu ki tētahi tīma he pērā rawa te tata, ānō he whānau, ehara i

te kaimahi noa iho.”

E tutuki ai tana whāinga, i whakawhiwhia a Jordan ki tētahi tohu paerunga,

ko te mātauranga taihara te aronga, i reira whai wheako ai ki ngā mahi

paremata whakahaumanu me ngā kōti anō hoki. Ka tukuna ia ki te rohe o

Counties Manukau.

Te tangata tuarua o te rāngai, te kaiwhiwhi o te Taonga a te Kairangi, ko te

ika tauhou a Jessica Hinchliff. I tutuki i a ia tana tohu pūtaiao e aro ana

ki te mātai taka rongoā me te mātai tāuke, ka mahi ai ki te haepapatanga

Mycoplasma bovis.

“Ko tētahi wāhanga o taku mahi he tautoko i ngā kaipāmu i roto i te wā

pōkaikaha. He pērā tēnei i te mahi pirihimana, inā hoki, ko tētahi

wāhanga nui o te mahi pirihimana, kia ringa ngaio, kia whakaute, kia

whakamanawa ki te tangata.”

Hei te wā ka whakapōtaetia te ika tauhou a Isaac Tamapeau, kua whakawhiwhia

ki te Taonga a te Kōmihana mō te hautūtanga, me tana tino umanga anō

hoki.

“Mai rānō kua pīrangi au kia tū hei pirihimana. Kua roa e pīrangi ana

ki te āwhina i te tangata, ā, e whakapono ana au kei Ngā Pirihimana tēnā

āheinga me te hou o te whakapātaritaritia ōku i taua wā tonu.”

I mua atu, i noho a Issac hei kaimahi whare pūkainga taonga, he kaikawe

tūeke i ngā waka rererangi, ā, kua tākaro hākinakina ia mai rānō. Ka

tukuna ia ki te rohe o Counties Manukau.

He kaiārahi te Kairangi o te Rāngai a Lil Anderson (Te Rarawa me Ngāpuhi)

mō te rāngai. He rangatira ia i te rāngai tūmatanui, ā, i tēnei wā ko

ia te Tumu Whakarae ki Te Arawhiti.

KA MUTU

HE PĀNUI KI TE HUNGA PĀPĀHO: Nā ngā herenga nama mō ngā tāngata,

kāore e āhei te hunga pāpāho ki te whare mō te whakapōtaetanga ā te

Tāite ki Te Rauparaha Arena, 17 Parumoana Street Porirua.

Me ka pīrangi koe ki te patapataitia ētahi Ika-a-Whiro i muri iho i te

whakapōtaetanga o waho, whiwhi kiriata, whakaahua rānei, tēnā koa,

whakapā atu ki a media@police.govt.nz

Taihoa ka whakaputaina tētahi kōrero i te makahīni Tekau Tahi me ngā

pikitia ki runga i te paetukutuku o Ngā Pirihimana.

