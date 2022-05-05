Kerbside Food Scraps Collection Service To Resume On Monday

Tauranga City Council will resume its kerbside food scraps collection service from Monday, 9 May.

Council’s Manager for Sustainability and Waste, Sam Fellows says all kerbside collection services will be operational.

“We will be back to business as usual with our kerbside collection service from next week. This means rubbish, recycling, glass, and food scrap bins can be put out on their usual collection days.

“We’re grateful for our community’s understanding during the reduced service period. COVID-19 disruptions are never ideal, but we’re pleased to see our kerbside collection drivers return safely to work.

“While our efforts to reduce food waste from landfill have been hampered temporarily, we know everyone will be eager to start filling up their food scrap bins again.”

If you have excess food scraps stored in your freezer, you can drip feed these back into the weekly food scraps collection. Please ensure your food scraps bin is not over-filled when placed for collection.

“We’d like to thank everyone who was able to use their own home compost system or freeze their food scraps during the service disruptions. Prior to this, we were diverting on average 370 tonnes of food waste from landfill per month,” says Sam.

“While that number reduced to zero over the past few weeks, we’re looking forward to getting the numbers back up.”

Food scraps will be collected weekly, and rubbish, recycling and glass collections will operate across a fortnightly cycle.

“As per the usual collection cycle, one week you’ll put out your rubbish and food scraps bin, and the next week you’ll put out your recycling, glass and food scraps bins,” says Sam.

If you are unsure of when your collection day is, visit Tauranga City Council’s When to put your bins out webpage, or download the Tauranga Kerbside Collections app.

For information on what can and cannot be put into each of the bins, see the image below or find out more information here.

