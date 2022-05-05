Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Chief Censor David Shanks Ends His Term

Thursday, 5 May 2022, 6:55 am
Press Release: Classification Office

Chief Censor David Shanks finishes his term at Te Mana Whakaatu – Classification Office tomorrow.

David Shanks was initially appointed on 8 May 2017 for a three-year term and was reappointed for a further two-year term. Deputy Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson will undertake his duties until his replacement is appointed.

“The past five years have seen vast change and challenges for Aotearoa and for my team at Te Mana Whakaatu – Classification Office,” David Shanks said.

“It’s been an incredible time to hold the responsibility of being Chief Censor leading an independent Crown entity that is dedicated to protecting and supporting New Zealanders while also upholding freedom of expression.

“I’m pleased to have overseen changes which mean shows and films on commercial streaming platforms now carry New Zealand age and content warnings. However, classifying commercial content, with notable exceptions like suicide content in 13 Reasons Why, has not been where we’ve faced the toughest challenges.

“The livestream of the March 15 Mosque attacks sent shock waves around the world and inspired other killers to follow. Classifying that video objectionable, and those of copycats like the Halle killer in Germany, highlights how the digital world is changing.

“Anyone can produce and share content to large audiences and some of those people want to harm others. Research the office will release shortly looks at New Zealanders’ concerns about content harms. Whether it’s a child suffering trauma from seeing a violent death, a rape victim being triggered by seeing sexual violence or a teenage girl being force-fed algorithm driven videos about anorexia, the harms are real.

“I see research as critically important to try to keep pace with the ever evolving challenges, and I am particularly proud of our youth-focussed pornography research and last year’s report into misinformation in Aotearoa. We have also increasingly consulted experts and affected communities on important decisions, and our Youth Advisory Panel provides us with rich insights to inform our work.

“Our research and discussions with New Zealanders have highlighted to me how crucial it is for Government agencies to work together to understand the issues and deliver better results for New Zealanders. A good example of how this can work is our collaboration with the Ministry of Education to create a new resource – Ka huri i te kōrero - Changing the conversations – to support school teachers and parents to talk about pornography with rangatahi. We know young people are seeing pornography – if we don’t talk with them about it we leave it to Pornhub to teach them about sex and relationships.

“This kind of approach of drawing on skills, knowledge and influence from across different agencies is needed for the problems Aotearoa faces in this area. No one agency can stop the rising tide of misogyny, hate speech, racism and misinformation across so much of the internet, but a coordinated approach can make a difference. The digital platforms need to play their part as well, and I welcome recent moves in the EU and UK to set standards and require transparency from industry. The Government’s Content Regulatory Review provides a real opportunity to look at these developments, to listen to New Zealanders, and to explore how a Te Tiriti partnership approach could shape a new model to work for all New Zealanders.

“I am not yet in a position to announce future work plans but would like to take this opportunity to thank my team and partners across Government, industry and civil society who have made the role so rewarding.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Classification Office on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Political Can-kicking, And The “Louie Louie” Saga


One of the more infuriating aspects of the current political debate is the way the National Party says it would be more rigorous, and more thriftily efficient in running social programmes that - left to its own devices – a National government would never have funded at all in the first place. From mental health to education, National is posturing as an inherently better manager of stuff that it totally neglected to do when it had the chance...
More>>



 
 


Government: Unemployment At Record Low
Unemployment has remained at a record low, with more people in work and higher wages due to the Government’s actions to support the economy during the Omicron outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>

Budget 22: New Fiscal Rules To Be Put In Place
Finance Minister Grant Robertson has unveiled new fiscal rules to ensure New Zealand continues to maintain a world-leading Government financial position... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 