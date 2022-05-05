A Brief Break In The Settled Weather

Covering period of Thursday 5 - Monday 9 May

The high pressure system that has dominated weather over Aotearoa New Zealand for the past week will be briefly replaced by passing fronts by the end of the weekend. MetService is forecasting a cool and rainy change on Sunday and Monday, before another high pressure system sets up shop next week with a return to settled weather.

Widespread low cloud and persistent fog have been the story along the eastern stretch of the South Island coast under the influence of the high pressure over the country. MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane comments: “Low cloud and fog is expected for the eastern South Island again tonight and Friday morning; but once winds pick up this weekend, the grey and gloomy weather clears.”

Inland areas of the North and South Islands have also been a brewing pot for foggy conditions, which continues to be the case as the high pressure system holds on well into the weekend.

The effects of the steady high pressure have also been felt in the unseasonably warm temperatures that have characterised the start of May for many places across the country. On Wednesday Wellington Airport recorded 21.1°C, just 0.9°C shy of its highest ever temperature for May (records span back to 1972). “Another area of note is the lower South Island which will continue to be 5-6°C higher than average for this time of year until the end of the weekend,” Makgabutlane says.

The approach of a frontal system late Saturday into Sunday brings a shift in gears over the South Island, with rain for the west and south, extending to parts of the North Island on Monday. The fronts also bring a cool change that spreads across the rest of the country early next week. “Most people can look forward to a fresh 3-5°C drop in temperatures which will be noticeably cooler than what we’ve been having,” Makgabutlane says.

The change will be a brief one, however, with another high pressure system moving onto the country next week. “It will be a case of déjà vu weather-wise, which may be a good or not so good thing depending on where you are in the country,” Makgabutlane comments.

