Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Brief Break In The Settled Weather

Thursday, 5 May 2022, 12:12 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Thursday 5 - Monday 9 May

The high pressure system that has dominated weather over Aotearoa New Zealand for the past week will be briefly replaced by passing fronts by the end of the weekend. MetService is forecasting a cool and rainy change on Sunday and Monday, before another high pressure system sets up shop next week with a return to settled weather.

Widespread low cloud and persistent fog have been the story along the eastern stretch of the South Island coast under the influence of the high pressure over the country. MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane comments: “Low cloud and fog is expected for the eastern South Island again tonight and Friday morning; but once winds pick up this weekend, the grey and gloomy weather clears.”

Inland areas of the North and South Islands have also been a brewing pot for foggy conditions, which continues to be the case as the high pressure system holds on well into the weekend.

The effects of the steady high pressure have also been felt in the unseasonably warm temperatures that have characterised the start of May for many places across the country. On Wednesday Wellington Airport recorded 21.1°C, just 0.9°C shy of its highest ever temperature for May (records span back to 1972). “Another area of note is the lower South Island which will continue to be 5-6°C higher than average for this time of year until the end of the weekend,” Makgabutlane says.

The approach of a frontal system late Saturday into Sunday brings a shift in gears over the South Island, with rain for the west and south, extending to parts of the North Island on Monday. The fronts also bring a cool change that spreads across the rest of the country early next week. “Most people can look forward to a fresh 3-5°C drop in temperatures which will be noticeably cooler than what we’ve been having,” Makgabutlane says.

The change will be a brief one, however, with another high pressure system moving onto the country next week. “It will be a case of déjà vu weather-wise, which may be a good or not so good thing depending on where you are in the country,” Makgabutlane comments.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Rights, And Biased Speakers


So a Supreme Court stacked with ideologues selected by Donald Trump is about to make an ideological decision to ban the legal right of American women to an abortion. In their infinite wisdom, the US courts have decided that the government cannot force people to wear a mask during a pandemic, but it can force a woman to have a baby, even if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest...
More>>



 
 


Government: Unemployment At Record Low
Unemployment has remained at a record low, with more people in work and higher wages due to the Government’s actions to support the economy during the Omicron outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>

Budget 22: New Fiscal Rules To Be Put In Place
Finance Minister Grant Robertson has unveiled new fiscal rules to ensure New Zealand continues to maintain a world-leading Government financial position... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 