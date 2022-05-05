Taupō District Council Entering Negotiations For Housing Infrastructure Funding

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas has welcomed news that Taupō District Council is one of 35 groups selected to negotiate with Kāinga Ora for access to money from its Infrastructure Acceleration Fund.

The $1 billion Infrastructure Acceleration Fund is designed to help councils pay for infrastructure to enable housing development in areas of need.

Taupō District Council has put in a proposal for funding to help build roads, water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure that would in turn enable it to open access to 140ha of council-owned land on Taupō’s eastern outskirts (the East Urban Lands) for much-needed housing.

Mr Trewavas said subject to a successful outcome from the negotiation process, this funding would unlock access to the land and in turn help address the severe housing shortage throughout the district.

“It’s great that our housing situation has been recognised and we look forward to talking further with Kāinga Ora on this,” Mr Trewavas said.

© Scoop Media

