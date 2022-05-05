Have You Seen Rona Te Wano?

Rona, 76, has been missing from the central Upper Hutt area since this

afternoon.

She was last seen wearing a mustard long sleeve jersey, a long floral skirt,

and black boots.

Police and her family are concerned for his welfare and would like to see her

return home.

If you have seen Rona or can assist police in locating her, please contact

Police on 111 and quote file number 220505/0853.

