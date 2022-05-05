Have You Seen Rona Te Wano?
Thursday, 5 May 2022, 7:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Rona, 76, has been missing from the central Upper Hutt
area since this
afternoon.
She was last seen
wearing a mustard long sleeve jersey, a long floral
skirt,
and black boots.
Police and her family are
concerned for his welfare and would like to see
her
return home.
If you have seen Rona or can
assist police in locating her, please contact
Police on
111 and quote file number
220505/0853.
