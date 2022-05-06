Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Groundbreaking Changes Being Explored For Public Transport In Waikato Region

Friday, 6 May 2022, 10:51 am
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Big changes in how public transport is planned and delivered could be in the pipeline, after receiving backing from Waikato regional councillors.

During the late April meeting, a report to council said making changes to public transport in a timely way was limited due to “overly complex structures for funding and decision making”.

That effectiveness was further affected by a lack of coordination with investments in supporting infrastructure like bus stops and shelters, transport policies around things like parking, and decisions about land use and urban form, the report said.

To look at these issues, an independent review was commissioned by the council to assess its current public transport business performance and develop a set of prioritised, practical and actionable recommendations.

Waikato Regional Council Chair Russ Rimmington said, “To be an attractive alternative to single occupancy vehicles, public transport must be accessible, efficient, comfortable and reliable. On top of that, urban form must be conducive to efficiently providing public transport services.

“But it’s clear there are challenges that make introducing improvements to public transport really difficult, and this has to change to meet the needs of our communities,” Cr Rimmington said.

Stemming from the review, an implementation strategy presented to council identified four actions to improve public transport in the region, starting with work with Future Proof partners towards a sub-regional entity to govern, plan, fund and deliver an aligned programme of public transport services.

The three other actions involve:

  • co-designing a consistent regional funding model with all willing territorial authorities
  • working with territorial authorities outside the Future Proof sub-region to explore opportunities to enhance engagement in public transport
  • being more proactive in public transport and integrated transport/land use planning
  • clarifying public transport key performance and infrastructure expectations through the Waikato Regional Public Transport Plan.

Regional Connections Committee Chair Angela Strange said, “These could be groundbreaking changes, but necessary if we’re to deliver the services people need to make public transport a more attractive travel option.

“There’s a lot of detailed planning that now needs to be carried out, and some of this will need to be confirmed with partner councils. But it’s envisaged most of the work will be undertaken to enable implementation through the 2024-2034 Long Term Plan.

“The Regional Connections Committee will continue to play an important role in this process, engaging with territorial authorities on public transport and being a clearing-house for advice on next steps,” Cr Strange said.

The strategy presented to councillors had been informed by benchmarking current public transport performance to a range of New Zealand and international comparators, a series of workshops with technical staff, executives and governance representatives from Waikato Regional Council and Hamilton City Council, as well as written feedback from most of the region’s territorial authorities and several other stakeholders.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has allocated funding for the review of the Waikato Regional Public Transport Plan, which has been identified as a good starting point for aligning planning across partners. The review of the plan is underway and will be consulted on with the public this year.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Rights


So a Supreme Court stacked with ideologues selected by Donald Trump is about to make an ideological decision to ban the legal right of American women to an abortion. In their infinite wisdom, the US courts have decided that the government cannot force people to wear a mask during a pandemic, but it can force a woman to have a baby, even if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest...
More>>



 
 

Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy
The Crown accounts are continuing to reflect the strong position New Zealand is in to manage the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said. For the nine months to the end of March... More>>


Government: Unemployment At Record Low
Unemployment has remained at a record low, with more people in work and higher wages due to the Government’s actions to support the economy during the Omicron outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>


Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 