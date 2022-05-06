Bird Shooting Season Is Bad News For All Birds

The bird shooting season, which begins on Saturday 7 May this year, means countless birds, including natives like pūkeko, kakīānau (black swan), pūtangitangi (paradise shelduck), pārera (grey duck) and kuruwhengi (Australasian shoveler duck), will be killed.

Australia has already banned duck shooting in three states. SAFE CEO Debra Ashton says Aotearoa needs to follow suit.

"As a country we talk a big game about protecting our native species," said Ashton. "Yet we allow these animals to be the target of ruthless killing every bird shooting season."

"The rest of the year, families will feed the swans and ducks at the local pond. From tomorrow, these same birds will become targets for shooters."

Overseas studies indicate wounding rates from duck shooting could be up to 40 percent.

"Wounded birds aren’t always collected, and they can be suspectable to starvation, infection, and a slow painful death."

"This is why SAFE is calling for a Commissioner for Animals. The needs of animals across the board are being neglected, and they need a voice at the highest level."

