Police Arrest Man Wanted In Relation To Wellington Shooting

06 May

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch:

Police have this evening arrested a 29-year-old man in relation to a shooting in central Wellington on 23 April.

The man had a warrant to arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm.

He was taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant at a Flaxmere house tonight.

He will appear in Hasting District Court tomorrow (Saturday 7 May) on the firearms charge, and three charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police have also arrested two associates of the man this evening - a 27-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman.

Police are currently interviewing the two women and no charges have been laid as yet.

Earlier today, Police arrested an 18-year-old Porirua man, who is charged with common assault in relation to an incident that occurred immediately prior to the shooting.

He will appear in Wellington District Court on 12 May.

The two victims of the shooting who had been in a serious condition in ICU have now been moved onto wards and are both stable.

We know this incident was concerning to Wellington residents, particularly those who live in the central city.

We are pleased to have apprehended those allegedly involved and hope these arrests provide some reassurance to our community.

I would also like to reiterate that while some of those involved in this incident have gang links, we do not believe this incident is part of an ongoing gang conflict or that there is any increased risk to the public.

