Sudden death, Masterton - Wellington

Emergency services are currently attending a sudden death on Masterton Castlepoint Road, Masterton, where a man has been found on the road.

Initial indications suggest he may have been struck by a vehicle.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time, and may cause delays.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

