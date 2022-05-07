Update - Sudden Death, Masterton - Wellington

The road remains closed following the sudden death on Masterton Castlepoint Road, Masterton, where a man was found on the road.

A portion of the road between Mataikona Road and McLaughlin Drive is closed while the scene examination continues.

Staff anticipate it may be up to two hours before the road reopens.

Police thank motorists and local residents for their patience and are working to reopen the road as soon as possible.

