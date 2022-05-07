Investigation following Tangarakau death
Saturday, 7 May 2022, 12:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Taranaki Police are investigating after the death of a man
at a Tangarakau property overnight.
Emergency services
were alerted about 7am this morning after the man was found
deceased.
Initial indications are he has died from
injuries, and his death is being treated as
suspicious.
A scene examination is being carried out and
enquiries will continue into the circumstances of his
death.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
So a Supreme Court stacked with ideologues selected by Donald Trump is about to make an ideological decision to ban the legal right of American women to an abortion. In their infinite wisdom, the US courts have decided that the government cannot force people to wear a mask during a pandemic, but it can force a woman to have a baby, even if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest... More>>