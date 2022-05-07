Information sought following sudden death, Masterton



Wairarapa Police investigating the death of a man on Masterton Castlepoint

Road overnight are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Police were called to the scene about 4.30am after the man was found

unresponsive on the road.

Initial indications are that he may have been struck by a vehicle.

Police are now working to piece together the man's movements the night before

he died, and to understand the circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone who has information that might help Police, or who has knowledge of

the incident or those involved, is urged to speak to us.

You can do so by calling 105 and quoting event number P050489639.

