Information sought following sudden death, Masterton
Saturday, 7 May 2022, 2:35 pm
Wairarapa Police investigating the death of a man on
Masterton Castlepoint
Road overnight are asking for
anyone with information to come forward.
Police were
called to the scene about 4.30am after the man was
found
unresponsive on the road.
Initial indications are
that he may have been struck by a vehicle.
Police are now
working to piece together the man's movements the night
before
he died, and to understand the circumstances
surrounding his death.
Anyone who has information that
might help Police, or who has knowledge of
the incident
or those involved, is urged to speak to us.
You can do so
by calling 105 and quoting event number
P050489639.
