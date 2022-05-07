Enforcement Action Taken Following Checkpoint In Tāmaki Makaurau

Attributed to Inspector Regan James.

Police in Tāmaki Makaurau are carrying out a large road policing operation today to monitor gang events taking place in the region.

Police are maintaining a visible presence in parts of central and northern Auckland, including checkpoints in the Mt Wellington and North Auckland area.

This has been very effective and we have stopped and checked every motorcycle in the convoy.

As a result of Police intervention several bikes have been impounded for a variety of offences, including driving while disqualified and driving while suspended. Additionally, vehicle plates have been seized and around 100 infringement notices are to be issued.

In general, those who Police have encountered have been compliant and vehicles have been up to the required standard.

Police have a number of ongoing enquiries and CCTV footage to review in relation to today’s events.

We would like to thank the public for their cooperation and patience, and we want to reassure the community that we don’t tolerate offending on our roads.

We are continuing to monitor group bike rides and offending on the roads will be investigated and followed up with enforcement action.

