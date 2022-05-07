Cash, Methamphetamine Recovered In Kaikohe Search Warrants

Attributed to Detective Sergeant Chris Fouhy.

On Thursday 5 May 2022, detectives from the Kaikohe Police station and the Far North Organised Crime Unit executed search warrants at three Kaikohe properties.

The search warrants were executed as part of the ongoing focus on gang activities in the Kaikohe and Mid North policing areas.

Police recovered $35,000 cash and 80g of methamphetamine.

A 57-year-old man with gang associations has appeared in court charged with Supplying Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine for Supply, Assault with Intent to Injure and Disorderly Behaviour.

The investigation is ongoing, and Police cannot rule out further charges being laid.

We will continue to actively target those involved in gangs and in the supply of methamphetamine in our communities.

Police welcome information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime, the supply of illicit drugs or the illegal possession of firearms in their community.

They are encouraged to report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

© Scoop Media

