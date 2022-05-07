Serious Crash SH2, Pongakawa - Bay Of Plenty
Saturday, 7 May 2022, 5:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have been notified of a single motorcycle crash on
SH2/ Te Puke East Road, Pongakawa.
The crash occurred
around 2:40pm.
Initial indications are one person is
seriously injured.
Traffic management is being put in
place while emergency services attend the
scene.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and
avoid the area if
possible.
