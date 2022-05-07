Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Quick Thinking Eagle Crew Apprehend Seven Youths Attempting To Steal Vehicles

Saturday, 7 May 2022, 6:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Quick thinking by Police’s Eagle crew this afternoon resulted in the arrest
of seven youths who were attempting to steal vehicles from members of the
public on State Highway 1 in Wellsford after fleeing from Police. 
 
The incident unfolded after members of the public observed a suspicious
vehicle in Kaiwaka township shortly before 1pm today.
 
The car didn’t have any registration plates and was being driven at speeds
well in excess of the speed limit.
 
Eagle staff attended and located the vehicle in the Dome Forest, and
monitored the car as it travelled south, providing vital updates to ground
staff.
 
The car subsequently changed direction and headed northbound again, and road
spikes were deployed near the northern end of Dome Forest. 
 
The car continued on for a short distance, before not being able to travel
any further and coming to a stop on State Highway 1 in Wellsford, near Wayby
Valley Road. 
 
Seven youths ran from the stolen car and approached a queue of stationary
vehicles that had been blocked by the youths' car parked across the road. 
 
The youths unsuccessfully attempted to gain access to some of these vehicles,
in an attempt to make their escape in another vehicle.
 
With ground staff still some distance away, Eagle staff made a decision to
land on farmland adjacent to the incident, just off State Highway 1.
 
Two officers from the helicopter ran to the scene and took the seven youths
into custody before they could escape again. 
 
“I have no doubt that the actions of our Eagle crew prevented further
offending being committed by these seven youths, who were intent on securing
a second stolen vehicle - and undoubtedly fleeing again," says Inspector
Jason Homan. 
 
"We are very proud to have such high performing staff, who are so committed
to keeping our communities safe. The team did a really great job
today.”  

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Rights


So a Supreme Court stacked with ideologues selected by Donald Trump is about to make an ideological decision to ban the legal right of American women to an abortion. In their infinite wisdom, the US courts have decided that the government cannot force people to wear a mask during a pandemic, but it can force a woman to have a baby, even if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest...
More>>



 
 

Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy
The Crown accounts are continuing to reflect the strong position New Zealand is in to manage the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said. For the nine months to the end of March... More>>


Government: Unemployment At Record Low
Unemployment has remained at a record low, with more people in work and higher wages due to the Government’s actions to support the economy during the Omicron outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>


Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 