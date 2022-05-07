Road closed following crash - Rodda Road, Te Kauwhata

Emergency services are responding to a crash on Rodda Road, Te Kauwhata, in

Waikato.

The crash, involving two vehicles, was reported to Police at around 5pm.

Initial information from the scene is that two people are seriously injured.

The road is closed and motorists are asked to take alternative routes where

possible.

