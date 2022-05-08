UPDATE: Enforcement Action Taken Following Checkpoint In Tāmaki Makaurau

Attributable to Area Commander for Auckland East Inspector Jim Wilson:

A significant road policing operation in Tāmaki Makaurau has yielded

excellent results as Police monitored gang events in the region.

Area Commander for East Auckland Inspector Jim Wilson says “the checkpoints

set up in the Mt Wellington and North Auckland area have been very effective

and prevented a number of motorcyclists in the convoy from causing wider harm

on the road.”

“I hope the community can see that our presence here today shows that

Police do not tolerate gangs attempting to dominate our roads.”

In addition to the 100 infringement notices and seven motorbikes seized

earlier in the day, Police will be issuing a further 20 infringement notices

and two license suspensions.

Inspector Jim Wilson says “the check point on Marua Road, Mt Wellington was

particularly effective and as a result we were able to stop each rider that

came through and deter high-risk driving behaviours.”

While a number of people riding in the convoy were compliant and had vehicles

that met the required standards, Police still fielded a number of reports

from the public.

“Gang activity of this nature is unsettling for motorists, and it is

unacceptable for groups to conduct themselves in a way that intimidates the

community.

Police will continue to conduct enforcement operations like you have seen

today and hold offenders to account” says Inspector Jim Wilson.

The high visibility check points will remain in place to prevent drink

driving and disrupt antisocial behaviour.

Tāmaki Makaurau Police have a number of ongoing enquiries and CCTV footage

will be reviewed to capture offending in relation to gang activity in

Auckland today.

Anyone that has information relating to the activity are encouraged to report

it to Police on 105 if they have not done so already.

