UPDATE: Enforcement Action Taken Following Checkpoint In Tāmaki Makaurau
Attributable to Area Commander for Auckland East Inspector Jim Wilson:
A significant road policing
operation in Tāmaki Makaurau has yielded
excellent results as Police monitored gang events in the region.
Area Commander for East Auckland Inspector
Jim Wilson says “the checkpoints
set up in the Mt Wellington and North Auckland area have been very effective
and prevented a number of motorcyclists in the convoy from causing wider harm
on the road.”
“I hope the community can see that our
presence here today shows that
Police do not tolerate gangs attempting to dominate our roads.”
In
addition to the 100 infringement notices and seven
motorbikes seized
earlier in the day, Police will be issuing a further 20 infringement notices
and two license suspensions.
Inspector Jim Wilson says “the check
point on Marua Road, Mt Wellington was
particularly effective and as a result we were able to stop each rider that
came through and deter high-risk driving behaviours.”
While a number of people riding in the
convoy were compliant and had vehicles
that met the required standards, Police still fielded a number of reports
from the public.
“Gang activity of this
nature is unsettling for motorists, and it
is
unacceptable for groups to conduct themselves in a way that intimidates the
community.
Police will
continue to conduct enforcement operations like you have
seen
today and hold offenders to account” says Inspector Jim Wilson.
The high visibility check
points will remain in place to prevent drink
driving and disrupt antisocial behaviour.
Tāmaki Makaurau Police
have a number of ongoing enquiries and CCTV footage
will be reviewed to capture offending in relation to gang activity in
Auckland today.
Anyone that has
information relating to the activity are encouraged to
report
it to Police on 105 if they have not done so already.