Appeal For Witnesses To Fatal Incident, Owaka, Clutha - Southern
Sunday, 8 May 2022, 1:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for information following the death
of a person on Owaka Valley Road, Owaka, Clutha
overnight.
Initial indications suggest the person may
have been struck by a vehicle.
Police were notified
at around 12:20am after a man was located deceased on the
road.
The road will be closed while the Serious Crash
Unit examines the scene.
Police are interested in
making contact with motorists in the area at the time who
can help piece together the events leading up to the
incident.
Anyone with information that may assist
Police in their investigation can call 105 and quote event
number P050499493.
Alternatively, information can be
given to Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
So a Supreme Court stacked with ideologues selected by Donald Trump is about to make an ideological decision to ban the legal right of American women to an abortion. In their infinite wisdom, the US courts have decided that the government cannot force people to wear a mask during a pandemic, but it can force a woman to have a baby, even if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest... More>>