Appeal For Witnesses To Fatal Incident, Owaka, Clutha - Southern

Appeal For Witnesses To Fatal Incident, Owaka, Clutha

Police are appealing for information following the death of a person on Owaka Valley Road, Owaka, Clutha overnight.

Initial indications suggest the person may have been struck by a vehicle.

Police were notified at around 12:20am after a man was located deceased on the road.

The road will be closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Police are interested in making contact with motorists in the area at the time who can help piece together the events leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information that may assist Police in their investigation can call 105 and quote event number P050499493.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

