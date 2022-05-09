Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

We Have What It Takes To Lower Our Emissions - OSOF React To Latest IPCC Report

Monday, 9 May 2022, 7:00 am
Press Release: Our Seas Our Future

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has released their third assessment report addressing climate change mitigation, concluding a three-part series.

The first report discussed the physical basis of climate change, while the second assessed how humans, biodiversity and ecosystems will be impacted by the warming climate. This report looks at how we can mitigate climate change.

The findings are confronting. If we hope to limit warming to 1.5C, global greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced by 45% within the decade, and require a transformative change across every sector.

While this may sound like a daunting task, the report clearly outlines that we already have the strategies and information required, and we now have to implement them.

“This latest IPCC report is telling us what we already knew – we have the knowledge and tools to slow and limit our warming,” says Our Seas Our Future (OSOF) policy coordinator, Gemma Coutts. “Climate change may be a long term issue but it requires immediate action.”

“In Aotearoa, for example, our electricity comes from 80% renewable sources, while the other 20% is sourced from oil, coal or gas. We are so close to reaching 100% renewable electricity, yet frustratingly we still have a reliance on fossil fuels.”

Across the globe, governments and corporations who benefit from the use of fossil fuels, continue to undermine the renewable energy sector. These corporations must be held accountable or they will continue to exploit the planet for their own gain. This starts with policy.

“In May, the government is set to release their Emissions Reduction Plan,” explains Coutts. “OSOF wants to see robust ways to transition to a lower emissions future - particularly for the agriculture, energy, transport and waste sectors. Repeatedly, we see a number of sectors reporting high emissions, but there are no plans on how they will transition to more sustainable practices.”

While these IPCC reports have always been significant, the latest series has itself been groundbreaking. For the first time since the IPCC’s inception, ‘colonialism’ has been acknowledged as an historic ‘driver of the climate crisis,’ and an ongoing issue.

With the inclusion of colonialism in the reports, world leaders, scientists and policy makers have acknowledged that decolonisation is critical to the mitigation process. This also means that indigenous knowledge should be considered in policies and strategies moving forward.

“We all have a common goal; the same kaupapa - we want to sustain and preserve the environment for our future generations. Mātauranga Māori must contribute to guiding and steering the formation and implementation of our policies in Aotearoa,” says Coutts.

“These changes will take everyone working together.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Our Seas Our Future on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Rights


So a Supreme Court stacked with ideologues selected by Donald Trump is about to make an ideological decision to ban the legal right of American women to an abortion. In their infinite wisdom, the US courts have decided that the government cannot force people to wear a mask during a pandemic, but it can force a woman to have a baby, even if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest...
More>>



 
 

Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy
The Crown accounts are continuing to reflect the strong position New Zealand is in to manage the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said. For the nine months to the end of March... More>>


Government: Unemployment At Record Low
Unemployment has remained at a record low, with more people in work and higher wages due to the Government’s actions to support the economy during the Omicron outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>


Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 