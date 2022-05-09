Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Napier Boys’ High School To Mark 150 Years

Monday, 9 May 2022, 11:31 am
Press Release: Napier Boys' High School

Napier Boys’ High School is preparing to mark its 150th Jubilee next month with current and former students, staff and whānau set to come together in celebration.

It is the oldest State Secondary School in Hawke’s Bay, having opened in 1872. Since its inception, the school has had 14 headmasters, moved locations from Bluff Hill to its current site in Te Awa, and educated thousands of boys who have had success nationally and internationally.

The Jubilee will be held from June 3-5, with a number of special events including a mix and mingle, a Ladies High Tea, the Napier Boys’ High School & Hawke’s Bay Construction Jubilee Dinner, and a Boarders Breakfast at Scinde House.

It will conclude on the morning of Sunday, June 5, with tours exploring the school’s facilities, along with musical and cultural performances by students.

Of note will be the 118th Polson Banner rugby game to be played between NBHS and Palmerston North Boys' High School’s 1st XV Rugby teams.

Headmaster Jarred Williams says it is important to recognise the influence that NBHS has had on the education of boys in Hawke’s Bay.

“The evidence is shown in the wonderful boys to men who have passed through Napier Boys’ and are now giving back and part of the community.

“This is ratified by sons of old boys coming to the school and continuing to do that and supported by a large proportion of teachers who are old boys.”

In the eight months Mr Williams has been headmaster, he says the Māori whakataukī; ‘He aha te mea nui o te ao? He tangata, he tangata, he tangata’ (What is the most important thing in the world? It is people) has rung true.

“My standout has been the quality of people and the shared investment that they have for the place. That’s the teachers and staff and boys and old boys who are protective and passionate in wanting to continue to push success forward for the school.”

Archivist Phillip Rankin has lived and breathed Napier Boys’ High School for the past 50 years, 37 of which were in a teaching role.

Speaking in the Axford Room, named after former Dux, Sir William Ian Axford (1946-1950), Mr Rankin says the school boasts a rich history.

For him, there isn’t just one thing that stands out, from tales of resilience in the face of natural disasters to the boys who served in World War One, and the many boys to men who have gone on to have successful careers in a plethora of industries.

Mr Rankin says they have had a number of families who have had multiple generations attend.

“As far as I can tell the Parson’s family have had five generations attend, dating back to at least the 1880s, and they are the most continuous.”

Names line the corridors and artefacts remind the current students of the sacrifices made, and the possibilities that lie ahead, like old boy Edward Herman Weber’s bugle and diary.

“Weber was an old boy who fought in WWI and was injured in battle at Chunuk Bair, Gallipoli. He survived by strapping his bugle to his leg and managing to crawl to the beach to safety.”

“That’s probably our greatest acquisition.”

Limited tickets are available and for a short time only. For more information and to register for the 150th Jubilee visit: https://www.nbhs.school.nz/nbhs-150th-jubliee/

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Napier Boys' High School on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Rights


So a Supreme Court stacked with ideologues selected by Donald Trump is about to make an ideological decision to ban the legal right of American women to an abortion. In their infinite wisdom, the US courts have decided that the government cannot force people to wear a mask during a pandemic, but it can force a woman to have a baby, even if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest...
More>>



 
 

Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy
The Crown accounts are continuing to reflect the strong position New Zealand is in to manage the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said. For the nine months to the end of March... More>>


Government: Unemployment At Record Low
Unemployment has remained at a record low, with more people in work and higher wages due to the Government’s actions to support the economy during the Omicron outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>


Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 