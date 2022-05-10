Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Survey Reveals Housing Preferences

Tuesday, 10 May 2022, 9:53 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

The results of the ‘The Housing We’d Choose’ survey were presented to the Planning, Finance and Community Committee last Thursday.

Over 300 residents were surveyed in Blenheim, Renwick, Spring Creek and Grovetown. The survey aimed to find out what people say they would choose for their future housing needs based on their ability to pay.

A majority of respondents said they would prefer a standalone dwelling. However, once affordability was considered, over a third were willing to consider a higher density form of housing such as a townhouse, duplex or apartment.

The survey found the most important criteria for people in their housing choice were:

• Location - easy access to shops/the CBD was most important

• Facilities - close to a park/reserve was most important, followed by proximity to a GP, hospital and recreational facilities

• Environment - safe from crime was most important, followed by safe from natural hazards, away from industrial areas, roads and noise

• Property - garage/off-street parking was most important, followed by freehold, sunny and standalone.

Of those surveyed, 76% were owner occupiers and 24% were renters. One person households make up a quarter of all households, which the report notes is expected to increase to one third by 2043.

Committee Chair Mark Peters said they were interesting findings.

“It’s a very important piece of market research and it clearly shows that there is demand for different types of housing other than the traditional standalone three bedroom house.”

“The Council wants to see inner Blenheim thriving in the long term. Having more people living in or close to the town centre can bring vitality and generate economic, social and cultural activity and benefits.”

“While the Council encourages landowners in appropriate fringe areas of Blenheim to develop new greenfield housing, providing roading and water infrastructure in those areas is expensive. The advantage of developing housing in inner Blenheim is that it already has the infrastructure.”

The findings of this survey would also be shared with the property development community and Marlborough Housing Group. The Council’s planning team will undertake a review of the Urban Residential Zone 1 planning provisions next financial year, he said. This would seek to identify any constraints to intensification in that zone.

“The Urban Residential Zone 1 surrounds the Central Business District and is intended to provide for more intensive housing options. However, that intensification is not occurring at the rate that was anticipated. It is important to understand the reasons why.”

“There is also great potential for the Central Business District and some of the industrial parts of inner Blenheim to move to mixed use or more compact townhouses or apartments as well.”

The report notes that Blenheim’s population is ageing rapidly. At the 2018 Census the median age for Blenheim residents was 42 years, higher than the national median of 37 years. Nearly a quarter (22%) of Blenheim residents were aged 65 years or older, compared to 15% of New Zealanders. By 2048 it is projected that a third of Blenheim residents will be aged 65 years or older. The average household size in Marlborough was 2.4 people at the last Census, compared with 2.7 across NZ.

Survey link: https://bit.ly/HousingWedChoose

Research First surveyed a representative sample of 366 respondents between November 2021 and January 2022. The results have a margin of error of +/-5.1% at a 95% confidence level.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Youth Crime Furore


So far, the excited media response to the spike in “ram-raid” incidents is being countered by evidence that in reality, youth crime is steeply in decline, and has been so for much of the past decade. Who knew? Perhaps that’s the real issue here. Why on earth wasn’t the latest evidence of this steep decline a “good news” story in its own right several months ago? After all, the evidence was released at the end of January...
More>>



 
 


Government: Aotearoa Sets Course To Net-zero With First Three Emissions Budgets
Climate Change Minister James Shaw today announced New Zealand’s first three emissions budgets, another milestone on of the journey toward a zero-carbon future... More>>

Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy
The Crown accounts are continuing to reflect the strong position New Zealand is in to manage the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said. For the nine months to the end of March... More>>

Government: Unemployment At Record Low
Unemployment has remained at a record low, with more people in work and higher wages due to the Government’s actions to support the economy during the Omicron outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>



ACT: Time To Face Reality On Super Age
“It’s time to face reality on the superannuation age, and gradually increase the age of eligibility starting now instead of waiting ‘til it’s harder,” says ACT Leader David Seymour... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 