Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

‘Wallaby’ Spotted In Kaipara Likely A Hare, NRC

Tuesday, 10 May 2022, 11:57 am
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

A large hare is thought to be behind Northland’s most recent ‘wallaby’ sighting.

Just before midday on Sunday 01 May, a member of the public spotted what they thought may have been a wallaby on the roadside on Babylon Coast Rd on the west coast near Dargaville.

Jack Craw, who chairs the Northland Regional Council’s Biosecurity and Biodiversity Working Party, says the sighting was reported to the council on 04 May at which point council Biosecurity staff initiated an investigation.

He says Biosecurity staff had undertaken surveillance in the area on 05 and 09 May and spoken with of a number of the residents in the immediate vicinity of the sighting.

"No wallaby or signs of wallaby, including staff searches for scats, chewing and/or other signs, were observed during surveillance." "None of the locals spoken with had witnessed any wallaby, but all pointed out that there are a high number of large hares in the area - which at a glance, could potentially be mistaken for a wallaby.

He says a hare’s head is of a similar size and skin colour to a wallaby "and when a large hare sits motionless it's understandable how mistaken identity can occur". (Hares also have much larger ears, but it’s not always easy to tell.)

Councillor Craw says sightings of what could be wallaby in the North are taken seriously.

"While there are currently no known wallaby populations in Northland, there’s always the potential that they could make their way into Northland via illegal releases."

Wallabies are found on Kawau Island, just south of Northland Regional Council's boundary and large numbers are present in the Rotorua Lakes area and in North Otago and South Canterbury.

The latest incident comes four years after a similar sighting which sparked an unsuccessful multi-agency hunt for a wallaby reportedly seen in the South Hokianga.

Up to a dozen staff and contractors from the council, Department of Conservation and Te Roroa iwi worked on a response over roughly 500 hectares of privately owned farmland and native bush but found no traces of the mystery animal.

Wallabies are unwanted because they eat native and exotic seedlings and pasture; making them potentially costly to the farming and forestry sectors and posing a risk to native bush too, as they can limit the regeneration of some species.

They are formally classified as an ‘exclusion pest’ under the council’s Regional Pest Management Plan due to the serious environmental, economic and other risks they pose.

General information about a wide variety of land and water-based pests - including wallabies - is available online via www.nrc.govt.nz/pestcontrolhub

Additional background From Biosecurity New Zealand’s National Wallaby Eradication Programme:

  • In 2020 a $27 million national programme was established to address New Zealand’s pest wallaby problem and help protect our native species, productive lands, and iconic landscapes.
  • Led by Biosecurity New Zealand, the partnership of regional councils, iwi, central agencies, farmers, and landowners is working together to stop the spread. Eradication is a long-term aspiration.
  • Wallabies breed quickly and can easily establish new populations. Public reporting of sightings or signs of wallabies to www.reportwallabies.nz helps by identifying areas of potential spread and damage.
  • Left unchecked, pest wallabies could cover one third of New Zealand within 50 years.
  • Under the Biosecurity Act wallabies are classified as an unwanted organism in New Zealand. It is illegal to move, breed, display, sell, or release wallabies without a permit. There are significant fines and/or jail terms for those who do.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Northland Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Youth Crime Furore


So far, the excited media response to the spike in “ram-raid” incidents is being countered by evidence that in reality, youth crime is steeply in decline, and has been so for much of the past decade. Who knew? Perhaps that’s the real issue here. Why on earth wasn’t the latest evidence of this steep decline a “good news” story in its own right several months ago? After all, the evidence was released at the end of January...
More>>



 
 


Government: Aotearoa Sets Course To Net-zero With First Three Emissions Budgets
Climate Change Minister James Shaw today announced New Zealand’s first three emissions budgets, another milestone on of the journey toward a zero-carbon future... More>>

Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy
The Crown accounts are continuing to reflect the strong position New Zealand is in to manage the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said. For the nine months to the end of March... More>>

Government: Unemployment At Record Low
Unemployment has remained at a record low, with more people in work and higher wages due to the Government’s actions to support the economy during the Omicron outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>



ACT: Time To Face Reality On Super Age
“It’s time to face reality on the superannuation age, and gradually increase the age of eligibility starting now instead of waiting ‘til it’s harder,” says ACT Leader David Seymour... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 