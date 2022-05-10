Sewer Upgrade Continues In Central Blenheim And Picton

A section of Charles Street between Henry and Richmond streets in central Blenheim will be closed from Monday 16 to Friday 20 May so that the sewer main can be upgraded. Reline NZ will carry out this work.

Council Three Waters Projects Engineer Graeme Jackson said affected residents had been advised and alternative arrangements made for their kerbside refuse collection.

“Drivers should avoid this part of Charles Street and follow the detour signage.”

“Reline NZ will also carry out sewer relining between Scott and Lee streets in Blenheim. Road closures will not be required but traffic management will be in place. This work is expected to take up to two weeks from 16 May and local residents will be advised.”

“Hydrotech has also begun sewer cleaning and CCTV investigation in central Picton. Reline NZ will then carry out any required sewer relining there from 25 May to 3 June.”

Mr Jackson said the Kaikōura earthquake in 2016 had left a legacy of damage to the sewer network in both towns, which the Council had been progressively fixing.

“The work is part of a major programme to repair 20km of ageing earthenware pipes in Blenheim and Picton, which was originally planned to be done over a ten year period. However, the Government’s Three Waters funding announced last year has helped accelerate the work.”

“Some of this work was delayed due to Covid-related issues but now we’re back on track,” he said.

“The intricate relining process makes use of the latest robotic technology and CCTV to check and then flush out the original earthenware pipes ready for relining. A spinning router marks where the laterals go from the main sewer pipe to each property along the street.”

“Malleable PVC heated to a high temperature is then inserted into the pipe and inflated. Once in place, cool air is run through the pipe to harden it in place. All this happens below ground while the team on the street ensure the safety of workers, road users and residents.”

“The modern relining process means there is far less disruption as the road and pavements do not need to be dug up - it’s much quicker and easier,” Mr Jackson said.

© Scoop Media

