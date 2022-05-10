Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sewer Upgrade Continues In Central Blenheim And Picton

Tuesday, 10 May 2022, 3:36 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

A section of Charles Street between Henry and Richmond streets in central Blenheim will be closed from Monday 16 to Friday 20 May so that the sewer main can be upgraded. Reline NZ will carry out this work.

Council Three Waters Projects Engineer Graeme Jackson said affected residents had been advised and alternative arrangements made for their kerbside refuse collection.

“Drivers should avoid this part of Charles Street and follow the detour signage.”

“Reline NZ will also carry out sewer relining between Scott and Lee streets in Blenheim. Road closures will not be required but traffic management will be in place. This work is expected to take up to two weeks from 16 May and local residents will be advised.”

“Hydrotech has also begun sewer cleaning and CCTV investigation in central Picton. Reline NZ will then carry out any required sewer relining there from 25 May to 3 June.”

Mr Jackson said the Kaikōura earthquake in 2016 had left a legacy of damage to the sewer network in both towns, which the Council had been progressively fixing.

“The work is part of a major programme to repair 20km of ageing earthenware pipes in Blenheim and Picton, which was originally planned to be done over a ten year period. However, the Government’s Three Waters funding announced last year has helped accelerate the work.”

“Some of this work was delayed due to Covid-related issues but now we’re back on track,” he said.

“The intricate relining process makes use of the latest robotic technology and CCTV to check and then flush out the original earthenware pipes ready for relining. A spinning router marks where the laterals go from the main sewer pipe to each property along the street.”

“Malleable PVC heated to a high temperature is then inserted into the pipe and inflated. Once in place, cool air is run through the pipe to harden it in place. All this happens below ground while the team on the street ensure the safety of workers, road users and residents.”

“The modern relining process means there is far less disruption as the road and pavements do not need to be dug up - it’s much quicker and easier,” Mr Jackson said.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Youth Crime Furore


So far, the excited media response to the spike in “ram-raid” incidents is being countered by evidence that in reality, youth crime is steeply in decline, and has been so for much of the past decade. Who knew? Perhaps that’s the real issue here. Why on earth wasn’t the latest evidence of this steep decline a “good news” story in its own right several months ago? After all, the evidence was released at the end of January...
More>>



 
 


Government: Aotearoa Sets Course To Net-zero With First Three Emissions Budgets
Climate Change Minister James Shaw today announced New Zealand’s first three emissions budgets, another milestone on of the journey toward a zero-carbon future... More>>

Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy
The Crown accounts are continuing to reflect the strong position New Zealand is in to manage the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said. For the nine months to the end of March... More>>

Government: Unemployment At Record Low
Unemployment has remained at a record low, with more people in work and higher wages due to the Government’s actions to support the economy during the Omicron outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>



ACT: Time To Face Reality On Super Age
“It’s time to face reality on the superannuation age, and gradually increase the age of eligibility starting now instead of waiting ‘til it’s harder,” says ACT Leader David Seymour... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 